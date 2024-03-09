Kerċem will be celebrating the feast of its patron saint, Pope Gregory the Great, on Sunday. On Saturday, the eve of the feast, children will gather in front of St Gregory’s monument in Triq Xuxa at 9.30am, where they will be briefed on how devotion to this saint started exactly from that place in Kerċem, followed by a band march by the St Gregory Band with the participation of children who will carry the saint’s statue up to the parish church. Afterwards, there will be several games for children at the parish centre. The children will be entertained to the traditional San Girgor nougat. The event is being organised by the feast committee in collaboration with the local council.

The translation of the relic, led by Mgr Karm Borg, will be held at 6pm, followed by solemn mass by Fr Marcello Ghirlando. A demonstration with the statue of St Gregory, accompanied by the St Gregory Band, will be held at 7.30pm. This activity is being held in collaboration with the Kerċem local council.

On Sunday, Pontifical Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, will be celebrated at 9am. In the evening, the St Gregory Band will welcome the statue of St Gregory at the parish church parvis at 5pm. The procession will be led by parish priest Brian Mejlak. The St Gregory Band, under the direction of Mro Mark Gauci, will accompany the statue. The Stella Maris choir and orchestra and the San Girgor choir, under the direction of Mro Carmel Grech, will take part on Saturday and Sunday.

All functions will be streamlined on the parish’s Facebook page and on Radju Sokkors 95.1FM.