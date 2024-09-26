Hundreds of children, together with their parents, participated in Kids in the City, held at Independence Square, Victoria, last Sunday.

The activity was organised by Victoria local council, led by its new mayor Brian Azzopardi. Children were entertained to a bouncy castle, a mega slide and a challenge wall. Popular among children was a Didicars race track, while a play area was created for toddlers. Other activities included a gladiator duel, glitter tattoos and face painting, craft and sand art stations, pony and train rides. Mickey, Minnie, Fireman Sam and Cheeky Monkey characters made special appearances.

Azzopardi said the activity exceeded the council’s expectations. Having seen such a positive response, Azzopardi would ensure that similar events were organised in the future. He pointed out that besides providing children with such activities, it also served other purposes like giving Victoria’s residents a car-free environment in the city centre.