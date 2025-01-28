Labour MEP Daniel Attard has been appointed to the European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE) on behalf of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group.

In a statement, the Labour Party said that as a permanent standing body of the EP, the committee will play a pivotal role in addressing the EU’s urgent security challenges in an increasingly complex global landscape.

Commenting on his appointment, Attard stressed it was important to have Maltese representation on the committee.

“The presence of a Maltese voice in this forum is essential to ensure that the EU’s pursuit of strategic objectives respects Malta’s national interests and constitutional neutrality,” he said.

Attard pledged to utilize this position to advocate effectively for Maltese and Gozitan interests within EU policymaking, ensuring Malta’s unique perspectives are heard in debates on European security and defence.