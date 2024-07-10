A group of 35 students graduated from the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme offered by Queen Mary’s in Gozo.

This is the third class of graduates in Malta and the largest one ever.

In a statement, the university said the MBBS programme - now in its seventh year in Malta - attracts students from around the world who are looking to study a London curriculum while enjoying a Mediterranean lifestyle.

There are currently 259 students and 55 nationalities from six continents enrolled at the campus.

Alongside Professor Sir Mark Caulfield, Vice Principal for Health for Queen Mary’s Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, and other senior Queen Mary staff, Education Minister Clifton Grima.

Addressing the graduates, Abela said a masterplan for the Gozo General Hospital would see the setting up of an anatomy and research centre on the island.