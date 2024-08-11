Why is ARMS giving me €360?

I was delighted to receive my utilities bill for the period March 23 to May 17 because it contained a lovely credit balance but no explanation was given for this.

I phoned ARMS Ltd on several occasions and went through the interminable messages (all in Maltese in spite of the fact that I had requested English) and then it hung up on me.

I thought I would write via its website but, again, no luck, it would not allow me to send the message.

While I do not want to look a gift horse in the mouth, I am curious as to why most countries are increasing energy prices but Malta is giving refunds.

Can anyone help?

JULIUS NEHORAI – Ta’ Xbiex

Not managing at all

It’s reassuring to read that health is not being managed by crisis (‘We are not managing by crisis’, Jo-Etienne Abela, August 4).

However, the government has appealed to private hospitals for help with emergency care. And we often hear of 16-hour waits for emergency treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

What type of management is this?

ANNA MICALLEF – Sliema

Changes that make no sense

Mosta square

It is true that a lot of our roads have been rebuilt but some of the roads’ directions and roundabouts should have remained as they were before. Let me mention a few examples.

Leaving Mġarr, you now must go up to the roundabout and back.

Travelling from Attard primary school to Żebbuġ, one finds that the road has been closed and it has been so for a long time. Now I don’t know from where to pass from as it has become so complicated.

The roundabout at Żebbuġ, leading to Siġġiewi has been removed. So, you now must go down almost to Qormi and then all the way back to go to Siġġiewi.

Mosta’s square, which is a main road, is closed every Sunday and the roundabout there has been removed. I do not know why this was done and the roundabout was extremely convenient. I am from Mosta and many others like me are terrified to drive through our own town.

I have mentioned just a few roads in the north. What’s happening in those situated to the south and the rest of Malta and Gozo? I don’t know what is going on in this country.

The road directions and roundabouts should remain as they were, which were more convenient. People now must spend more money on petrol, which is harmful to the environment.

I wonder how, as an EU member state, we can be so boastful about how much we care for the environment because, as far as I can tell, the state of the environment is deteriorating.

MARIO MICALLEF – Mosta