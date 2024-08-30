What Birkirkara needs

It is so encouraging to see the work being carried out by Birkirkara mayor Desirei Grech and her team of councillors. Over the past few weeks, there has been a pronounced and felt presence of sweepers and cleaners across the locality.

A council employee watering plants. Photo: Facebook

Gardens and public spaces have been spruced up and watered regularly. I have seen more things carried out over the last few weeks than in the previous 10 years.

It would now be such a pity if the Labour Party and independent candidates turned a blind eye to all that is happening and vote against keeping Grech on as mayor and joining forces to force themselves in as mayor.

I hope they do not act selfishly but keep what’s best for the locality as their top priority. Let’s also not forget that the PN actually received the highest number of votes in the last elections.

They should be allowed to keep on running the council.

Mary Bonnici – Birkirkara

Elusive solar lighting

On July 27, I attended the Farsons Beer Festival, which was nice and enjoyable but it brought to the fore a real Maltese issue: lighting.

When we left the main arena, outside there was a very distinct lack of lighting and, being surrounded by trees and foliage, made for an eerie exit, to say the least. Mobile phone to the rescue before we fell prey to some stalker or fell into a hole. I could not but wonder whether this darkness left people open to assault or even worse.

Surely, in a country that sees some 300 days of sun, solar lighting is a good option. Awful, really, thinking about it but it only takes common sense for solar systems to be installed, even on public roads. This should be the norm and, I am sure, it will contribute to reduce crime, accidents and make people feel safer.

The initial cost might be high but the alternatives surely costlier

Mark Padfield – Sliema

National debt

Will next budget’s “historic tax cuts for the middle class”, announced by the prime minister entail an increase in the national debt?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar