Private enterprise

The present government’s acquiescence to the PA’s adoption of ‘façadism’ at Fort Chambray is noteworthy.

Essentially, ‘façadism‘ opts to merely retain the outer shell of a historic building while permitting private investors to ravage a large part of the same building’s valuable interior structure.

The gunpowder arsenal at Fort Chambray. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The degree of a government’s promotion of private enterprise depends on its economic ideology.

Right-wing capitalist systems tend to favour opportunistic, short-term profits, often without regard for social, environmental or ethical considerations.

Left-wing socialist systems tend to favour more responsible, sustainable, financial returns while prioritising long-term value-creation and broader societal and environmental concerns.

Ultimately, responsible governments balance the profit motive with accountability and positive contributions towards societal stakeholders as a whole!

Mark Miceli-Farrugia – Ta’ Xbiex

Immoral legislation

The Cana movement perennial slogan, ‘Forgive, have pity on and forget’, can work wonders in our everyday life, in our

relationship with others but, especially, in the family circle if there is something which can jeopardise the unity of its members.

Effective as it is, with the news that distribution of condoms and assisted dying are on the agenda, it is, however, better if our MPs focus on the wide implications of such legislation and be the subject of the fullest consultation before approving it.

For me it, is a leap in the dark and the unknown, besides having a brush with moral, ethical and Christian principles.

Indeed, we have lost our moral high ground and such immoral legislation should be voted down outright.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar