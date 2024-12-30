End-of-life decisions

Eddie Privitera’s ‘The need for euthanasia’ (December 21) on euthanasia highlights a sensitive issue that challenges religious beliefs and philosophical reasoning.

He advocates for the right to choose death in cases of unbearable suffering, framing euthanasia as an act of compassion that respects human dignity.

The Catholic Church strongly opposes euthanasia, viewing life as a sacred gift from God. It emphasises the value of enduring suffering as a path to spiritual growth and a way to connect with Christ’s suffering. This belief prioritises preserving life until its natural end, even in the face of pain.

Privitera’s stance challenges this perspective, urging society to focus on alleviating suffering and prioritising individual autonomy.From a philosophical standpoint, his position reflects principles of autonomy and utilitarianism.

Autonomy supports an individual’s right to decide on matters concerning their own life, including its end. Utilitarianism promotes actions that maximise well-being and reduce suffering.

For someone experiencing relentless pain with no hope of recovery, euthanasia may uphold their dignity and allow them to regain control over their circumstances.

Privitera’s argument, however, may appear overly individualistic.

Critics emphasise the societal and relational dimensions of euthanasia, including its effects on families, caregivers and medical professionals. They also raise concerns about the slippery slope, warning against the potential misuse or normalisation of euthanasia in vulnerable populations.

Deciding whether to support Privitera’s view requires balancing compassion with moral and societal considerations. His plea urges a re-evaluation of how society approaches suffering and autonomy in end-of-life decisions.

Although his argument carries emotional and ethical weight, it calls for a thoughtful engagement with the moral, philosophical and religious implications surrounding euthanasia.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

Motorbike accidents

A recent accident on Triq is-Salini involved three motorbikes and a car. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

How many more motorcycling accidents must we witness on Triq is-Salini (the coast road)?

This road has become a nightmare driving through it, especially on Sundays and public holidays.

We witness dozens of motorcycles driving past cars at excessive speed, almost just inches away, showing off how they can handle their bikes as if they are on a racing track.

Although we see LESA officials at certain points, I sincerely doubt how many are caught on camera and checked.

The areas where motorcyclists gather in groups all the way to Xemxija are well known and it should be at such spots that more control is exercised to ensure more road safety both for them and car drivers.

Michael Vella – Sliema