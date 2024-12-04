The desecration of Malta

We recently returned from a visit to beautiful Malta. We loved everything, except the young people racing around in their supercars with noisy exhausts.

As my partner is a lichen expert, we noticed there was no lichen anywhere on the island. Why is this a problem? Lichen is the best indicator of good air quality, and no lichen means excessive pollution and poor air quality.

How sad that the lawmakers in Malta have allowed this to happen, to make cars and roads more important than the preservation of what draws people and protects the island and the health of the people who live there! At the rate it is going, you will lose visitors who don’t want to witness this sad desecration and destruction of what makes Malta so special.

Where are your electric cars and buses? Why so much road building on such a tiny island? Follow what China is doing, remove polluting buses and cars and you will get more eco tourists to an eco nation.

Joanne Fleming – Washington, DC

Bolt delivery drivers

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Do Bolt delivery drivers on their scooters have special driving concessions?

In Sliema, where Bolt drivers can be seen by the dozen, they drive down one-way roads, especially Tower Road, which is always very busy with buses and oncoming traffic.

They are waiting for an accident to occur because of their irresponsible driving. Surely our road rules apply to everyone and not to a selected few.

Michael Vella – Sliema

Small correction

Lawrence Zammit writes (November 29) that “…when Malta embarked on its policy to develop the financial services sector, no degrees were being offered locally in this area”.

The Malta Centre of the London Institute of Bankers was already represented and active here, and its associateship exams and qualification (AIB) was then already recognised (even by the University of Malta) as a suitable banking qualification.

The institute, in fact, also had the full support of the then Minister of Finance, George Bonello du Puis, who was very helpful in enabling the Malta Centre to acquire its premises in Guardamangia.

Just for the record.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Baffling

May I ask whether it is normal for an object used in the commission of a “manslaughter” to be returned to the owner because of a procedural error?

It is rather worrying and baffling, if that were the case.

Joseph Croker – Balzan