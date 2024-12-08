Francis on corruption

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi started his article under this same heading (The Sunday Times of Malta, September 22) saying: “Corruption involves the abuse of entrusted power for private gain by individuals or institutions in the public and private sectors. It comes in many shapes and forms, such as bribery, embezzlement, kickbacks, double dealing, money laundering, and fraud.” He went on to relate some of the many instances when Pope Francis commented on the evil of corruption.

Recently, I read Pope Francis’s very inspiring book, I am asking in the name of God – 10 prayers for the future of Hope. The book was published as Francis celebrated the 10th anniversary of his election. Each prayer is dedicated to how we can fight against 10 different scourges of our society and we are urged to put our hands, minds and hearts into working together, to be the change we want to see in this world.

In chapter 4, headed ‘In the name of God, I ask for politics that works for the common good’, Francis comments on the question of politics and corruption. In light of so many instances of corruption that have come to light locally, especially in recent years, I quote his exact words:

“Why does politics end up being seen as a business? It is due to an evil that is found around the world: corruption. For this reason, I ask politicians to remember the words of a Latin American ex-president: ‘If you like money, do not get into politics’.

“Corruption, unlike sin, is a difficult thing to turn round. Drugged by money or power, corrupt officials become accustomed to breathing in a different atmosphere, that of foul air. They forget what the fresh air of the spirit and its horizons smell like. They are anaesthetised and corruption becomes their natural habitat. This is not a warning solely for corruption as we usually think of it but also for other minor forms of corruption, which are increasingly frequent and, unfortunately, more accepted.”

Pope Francis waves to pilgrims as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, in the Vatican. Photo: AFP

These wise words coming from the pope need to be taken to heart not only by our politicians in Malta and Gozo but also by all officials holding any level of responsibility within the public service.

We have really reached the bottom when one reads of instances where members of the police force, who took an oath to be guardians of society, are alleged to have leaked very sensitive information to persons who can only be described as criminals and a danger to society.

One is led to assume that such irresponsible, unethical and dishonest behaviour was in return for some sort of illicit personal gain. Moreover, the perpetrators may well have been encouraged by corrupt practices of certain politicians some of whom have even managed to escape justice. The fact that even an MP publicly admitted “pigging out like other colleagues” comes to mind.

During the forthcoming Jubilee of Hope, commencing on Christmas Eve, let us pray and hope that the Maltese islands will be lifted from the abyss of greed, scandals and corruption that is so prevalent.

ANTHONY CURMI – St Julian’s

Incorrect statements

Kevin Cassar’s article against Joseph Muscat (‘Make my day’, December 1) contains factually incorrect statements.

Dr Muscat is prevented by a court decree from commenting on the hospitals case. Therefore, he cannot address Mr Cassar’s defence of what emerged as an unqualified and unwarranted court expert.

Mr Cassar makes the unfounded allegation that Dr Muscat held a local bank account and did not declare it during his time as prime minister. This claim is patently false.

CHARLON GOUDER LLD – Valletta