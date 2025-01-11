A meaningful ombudsman

Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon has long been lamenting the frustrating deadlock in parliament that has been leading to his office’s reports of improper government practices being consistently ignored and not acted upon.

This is a real pity as the incumbent ombudsman embodies the art of an effective ombudsman by improving access to justice, insisting on accountability and endeavouring to improve public services.

The government and the ombudsman need to talk constructively about how they can align their roles. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

To date, he has amply shown how he has a clear and doable threefold vision for his office. He is continually striving to make his office more user-led and responsive to citizens, holding the government to account and supporting improvements to public services while insisting on having more powers to provide the most effective service.

The government must lend a helping hand in reaching such welcome and much-needed objectives.

The government and the ombudsman need to talk constructively about how they can align their roles and their goals and collectively improve life for those who’ve been let down and need their help.

It is time to revive the parliamentary dimension of the ombudsman’s role. With a strong reputation for impartiality and neutrality, it is unacceptable how the government and public officials too often fail to recognise the importance of the ombudsman’s recommendations regarding administrative practices.

We have never had a single instance when government agencies proactively sought the guidance of the ombudsman office to ensure fairness in the development and implementation of administrative policies.

The ombudsman’s up to now generally soft law powers can hardly ever hope to impact our country in a way that can hold back anti-democratic impulses, the undermining of the rule of law, the environmental depletion, let alone the rampant institutional corruption.

Our parliament must start showing due respect to the ombudsman’s office and constitutional role by setting up a dedicated parliamentary committee to act upon all recommendations submitted by the office together with any proposed legislative ideas and suggested practice modifications.

When we see the ombudsman’s role as being able to lend its power to the powerless citizens to enable them to deal with a powerful administration as equals, then we can confidently conclude that his office is truly serving its purpose.

The ombudsman’s office can become a unique tool for ordinary citizens.

Mark Said – Msida

Contractors and masons

I refer to the editorial ‘From promises to compromises’ (January 9).

Unfortunately, as was reported earlier in the week by the Times of Malta, this editorial once again misleads readers by trying to give the impression that any mason can work on a construction site.

It is important to highlight that for every construction site that falls under the provisions of Legal Notice 136 of 2019, the perit in charge of the construction project must complete a site management responsibility form and submit it to the Building and Construction Authority for review. This form requires the perit to declare a mason who must be licensed to take up the construction works accordingly.

The licensed mason is bound to sign the form confirming he is taking full responsibility for the works he will be carrying out. The licensed mason is responsible for the period of 15 years after the construction works are completed.

Hence, the Building and Construction Authority reiterates that with the revised and enhanced regulations, a contractor must either employ a licensed mason or engage one through a formal agreement for their services. This licensed mason should be present at every stage of the construction works.

It is to be noted that previously, the relationship between contractors and masons was not formally regulated. Today the new regulations are formally regulating and enhancing the authority’s ability to oversee and control this relationship.

Roderick Bonnici, acting CEO, Building and Construction Authority – Marsa