The way we were

“Malta is a treasure trove of architecture. I wouldn’t advise going there on holiday,” Gladiator director Ridley Scott told his fans during an interview with film director Christopher Nolan. “The architecture goes from medieval to renaissance, and when it’s good, it’s spectacular.”

In Your Guide to Malta (1963), which the author claimed to be “the first guidebook to a country newly entered in the tourist stakes”, Harold Rose included a segment entitled ‘Maltese architecture’.

“Maltese talents in several creative fields have done much for the island’s prestige throughout the world but there is no doubt that the greatest of these has emerged in architecture...

“Even the layman cannot help being fascinated with such a variety of architecture as is seen in Malta.

“Contemporary architects cannot help being inspired by the heritage left by their professional forbears and by the opportunities they now have to create many splendid new buildings.”

Unfortunately, “the opportunities to create splendid new buildings” have not only been missed but also much that was once unique and picturesque has been destroyed.

Rose describes Malta in the early 1960s as still unspoiled.

“Between visits, I think of Malta as a place of sun, valley views and rocky hills, churches on the skyline, the whole surrounded by the sea and, mostly, peace and quiet.

“If you go there, you can expect to get not merely full, but double value for your money – because it will be surprising if you do not share my appreciation of the otherworldly peacefulness of Gozo, the sister island.

“In other words, if you are a big resort lover, do not read on. Just return this book to the shop and ask for your money back.

“But if you want a fairly exclusive kind of one-upmanship over the travelling Joneses, then make it Malta – with Gozo.”

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s

E-scooter and bicycle menace

I would like to share my opinion regarding bicycles and e-scooters on our roads.

Scooters being driven on pavements.

I have witnessed an e-scooter user driving at night without lights, thus endangering their life. I have also witnessed e-scooter users going on major roads and recklessly driving between vehicles, again endangering their lives and the lives of car drivers.

Pedestrians too could be in danger as a result of reckless driving by some of these e-scooter users.

In Sliema, one can sometimes see both bicycle and scooter users going along the promenade very recklessly, even though there is a sign listing regulations barring people over 12 from driving bicycles on the pavement.

An individual almost got run over by a private e-scooter, whose driver did not even bother to stop and apologise.

Pavements are meant for pedestrians, not for moving vehicles.

Discipline should be introduced even for bicycles and e-scooters. There needs to be more enforcement to ensure they abide by regulations and that their own safety and that of others is protected.

Mark Galea – Sliema