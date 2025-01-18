Choosing pets over children?

While we acknowledge the concerning decline in the Maltese population, potentially influenced by the financial stresses faced by this generation, this issue lies outside our immediate remit.

However, we are mindful of the growing tendency to humanise animals.

While fostering deep empathy for animals is positive, an excessive degree of humanisation can unintentionally lead to challenges in understanding their unique needs and behaviours. As such, our focus remains on promoting responsible animal care and education, ensuring that both animals and their human companions benefit from balanced, informed relationships.

In today’s world, many people are rethinking what it means to build a family. With financial pressures, environmental concerns and shifting priorities around careers and personal growth, more individuals are finding comfort and fulfillment in their relationships with pets.

For some, pets offer the companionship and love they might seek from children, while also allowing for a lifestyle that’s more flexible and manageable.

One important reason people form these deep bonds with pets is the human need for generativity – the desire to nurture, care for and leave a positive impact on the world. While this is often associated with parenting, caring for pets can also fulfil this need.

Animals are animals, not humans, and it’s essential to honour their unique nature and need. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

They allow us to express love and responsibility, creating a sense of purpose and connection without the same long-term commitment that comes with raising children.

But as we welcome animals into our lives and cherish the joy, affection and laughter they bring to our homes, we must remember that animals are animals.

They are not humans, and it’s essential to honour their unique nature and needs.

While pets may feel like family, we must respect their instincts, behaviours and boundaries.

Not all animals choose to be pets, and for those that do, we must ensure we’re meeting their needs in ways that allow them to thrive as animals – not as human substitutes.

It’s important to avoid humanising our pets too much, as doing so can sometimes overlook their true nature and the responsibilities that come with their care.

Loving our pets means respecting them for who they are – unique, incredible creatures with their own needs and personalities.

Let’s continue to appreciate the joy and laughter they bring into our lives while honouring their place as animals and honouring our place as humans.

Mary Torreggiani operations and fundraising, Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals – Floriana