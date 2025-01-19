Rethinking Malta’s military path for peace

Today, the world is closer to World War III than it has been in many years, even during the Cold War.

Since April 15, 1987, Malta has stayed neutral, which helped keep it safe. But being neutral, however, also meant spending very little on the military, which is now becoming a problem.

Some say Malta’s neutrality is not as clear anymore because of its EU membership and support for Ukraine. Ukraine’s fight to defend its independence shows how important it is to have a strong defence. This has made people question if Malta’s military is ready for today’s challenges.

Maltese soldiers on a training exercise. Photo: AFM

Malta’s army, the Armed Forces of Malta, is small and does not have modern equipment like armoured vehicles, tanks, or air-defence systems. Malta spends just 0.4% of its GDP on the military, the second lowest in the EU after Ireland. But Ireland has some military cooperation with the UK and has gained lots of experience in several EU and UN peacekeeping missions. It also participates in quite a few European Defence Agency projects and programmes.

I believe Malta should increase its defence spending to at least one per cent of GDP. Leaders like incoming US President Donald Trump and NATO secretary general Mark Rutte have called for higher military spending in Europe. The old saying, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war’, reminds us that strong defence can keep a country safe and peaceful.

There are also risks nearby, with reports that Russia is moving military equipment from Syria to Libya, possibly looking for a new naval base in the Mediterranean.

While Malta’s location is not as important as it once was, it could still be used for military operations or supplies.

To stay secure in these unstable times, Malta should spend more on defence and consider making agreements with strong allies like the UK or the US.

Neutral countries like Switzerland and Austria spend much more on their armies and even have mandatory military service. Malta can follow their example to keep its neutrality strong and its people safe.

Jeremy Attard – Għajnsielem

Clear and present danger

The leader ‘Our culture of recklessness’ (January 12) hit the nail right on the head.

Main Street (Triq-il-Kbira), in Sannat is now akin to a Formula One racing track with both cars and motorbikes (the latter showing off their riders’ acrobatic skills) zooming along this built-up area at incredible speeds, producing unimaginable noise and, on one occasion, destroying a beautiful tree (never replaced), completely oblivious to the danger they cause.

Sometimes, the driver (possibly full of drugs or alcohol) can clearly be seen with mobile phone in hand.

My letters to the Gozo Ministry over the years have never even been acknowledged, let alone acted upon and my previous letters to the press about this danger did not produce any results.

The local council says there is nothing they can do to slow vehicles down since road bumps are prohibited, Main Street being a bus route, and that speed cameras interfere with people’s privacy.

Several elderly people (me included) live on this street and we often have to jump out of the way when one of these reckless idiots suddenly appears and zooms along.

One day, someone is going to get killed on Main Street, Sannat but I suppose, in the great scheme of things, this is of no real interest to the authorities. It certainly seems that way to me.

Charles A. Gauci MD – Sannat