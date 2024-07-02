From the online comments

PL risks losing election without ‘real change’, finance minister warns

Population to reach 600,000 by the end of this legislature

Minister Caruana is losing his marbles it seems... People want change... But then he ‘warns’ that the population is to balloon to 600,000 by the end of the legislature, when the majority of people are tired of this over-crowding situation.

People want change... and the inaction against rogue developers is incredible.

The fact is that Labour is out of ideas for the nation. Cheap labour and identity selling are not sustainable markets! – Darren Muscat

Soon there will be more foreigners living in Malta than Maltese. Thank you PL! – Joseph Micallef

There can be no change and there will be no change. Labour’s ideology is stuck fast in a mindset which still considers the electorate gullible. Labour just cannot afford to change as its commitments are still not served with those who funded its propaganda.

Proof of this has been already given following the thrashing Labour suffered in the last MEP elections. While Abela promised he would listen, daily scandals, ongoing environmental destruction continue on a daily basis. Abela is a spineless spoilt brat. He is not a leader, but simply a puppet on a string. – Steve Pace

People have waited since 2013 for a promised change. But the change which came has been for the worse, much worse. The latest, just after the elections, was the re-appointment of one of the establishment, Angelo Gafà.

Enough is enough! – Carmel J. Vella

Minister Caruana has created an emergency situation. These are not decent living conditions any more. Filth, drainage seeping into the sea, continuous noise, our disfigured environment which is irreversible, abysmal air quality and a general feeling of being unsafe. It was on the cards years ago but he preferred to favour the few who got super rich. Now only the rich can afford to move out of this cesspool. Socialism you call it? – Laura Vassallo

Maltese: among the most worried and stressed in the world – report

Confirming Abela’s statement that we are the envy of the world, so many countries must be envious that we surpass them in worry, corruption, ineffective police and overpopulation. And the finance minister assured us we will soon reach 600K. Grazzi ministru, grazzi Labour. – L. Attard

Up to the first decade of the 2000s, Malta had a perfect balance.

Strong family values, we were relatively well-off, cherished Christian principles, had a great reputation in the world, we were not overcrowded, construction was under control.

Then, in the second decade of the millenium, this balance was overturned.

The family started being eroded, making money became the new religion, some started speaking out in favour of killing unborn babies, Malta’s conservative character was turned on its head, we’re choked with overcrowding, traffic and construction, drugs started being legalised... I wish 2013 never happened. – Jake Zammit

Those in power need to get it through their thick skull... it’s not about money! Overpopulation! Malta cannot cater for more than 450,000 people! – Emmanuel Ebejer