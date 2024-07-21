The way forward

The lack of solving national major problems that affect much of the population, like the health system at Mater Dei Hospital, the mental hospital at Attard, traffic chaos, drainage infiltration in our bays, overpopulation, and numerous allegations of corruption has created anger and a desire for change among key parts of the electorate.

The lack of holding persons in authority to account, like the film commissioner, will cause great harm to Labour Party. From a landslide general election victory in 2022 to a defeat in three years’ time.

The June 8 European and local elections showed that the tide is turning against the Labour government. Whenever the prime minister claims to be solving our many problems I do not take any notice. He has done this many times and nothing concrete followed.

Robert Abela even voted in parliament against holding a public inquiry into the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The Nationalist Party is riding high after the June 8 results. And that is as it should be. The Labour Party, on the other hand, continues to make errors of judgement, especially when allegations of corruption surface.

Things have to change.

ANTHONY J. SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay

Canonisation process queries

I refer to the item ‘Canonisation for Henry and Ineż Casolani shifts to Vatican’ (July 7), regarding a Maltese couple being considered for canonisation by the Catholic Church.

The article offered up some details about the couple’s recovery from some medical issues and the supposed ‘miracle’ of a premature baby growing up to be a fit and healthy young man. However, it did not offer any details about the scientific and medical reasons for such ‘miracles’ occurring that may go a long way to explaining such things.

There are questions that need to be asked, like: Were all three cases still receiving medical treatment for their conditions? Did the medical professionals acknowledge that their efforts were not making any headway? How hard does one have to pray to gain a favourable outcome? How come others who pray for relief of what ails them are not answered?

DAVID GRIXTI – Marsascala

Controversial decision

England’s Harry Kane scores his team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between the Netherlands and England. Photo: AFP

This is an Arsenal and England supporter’s honest opinion.

Interestingly, one of the main topics in the just ended football Euro 2024 Championships was a very controversial referee decision. It occurred during the England versus Netherlands semi-final match.

Regarding England’s penalty, in my humble opinion, in no way could that have been judged as a penalty. Harry Kane shot, and the Dutch defender Denzel Dumphries tried to block but was too late in doing so. Consequently, the studs on his boots landed on Kane’s ankle. Where else would you expect them to land? How could that be a penalty? It was a gift penalty.

A little bit of research gave me the name of the referee as Felix Zwayer, a Berlin-based German referee. I was totally shocked. He was convicted of match-fixing and banned from refereeing for six months in Germany in 2005 after taking a €300 bribe from another official as an assistant referee.

He was only suspended for six months, since he cooperated fully, and gave evidence against the main referee culprit, Robert Hoyzer, who was sentenced to two years and five months in prison and was banned from refereeing for life.

How on earth could UEFA appoint a referee with such a background for such an important match?

The mind boggles.

RAYMOND BENCINI – Żebbuġ