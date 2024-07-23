Unwise use of descriptors

In relation to the education ombudsman’s report ‒ case no. CEDUC-23-4179 ‒ and the ensuing article titled ‘“Absurd” misuse of space in medical school’ (July 16), the University of Malta wishes to make the following observations.

The above-mentioned report stems from a complaint from a Faculty of Medicine and Surgery part-time academic who requested space for academic duties within the medical school premises, a complaint that was originally lodged on November 22, 2023. It is to be noted that the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery is clearly distinct from the Faculty of Dental Surgery.

The University of Malta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

University faculty leaders are entrusted to decide on the use of resources, including space occupied by their faculty, especially since they know best what their specific requirements are. While the university respects the opinion of the commissioner for education regarding his take in this matter, it does not agree with his opinion.

The university is of the opinion that all stakeholders, including third parties involved indirectly in this case, and as mentioned in the article, should have been given equal opportunity to express their point of view on the matter. This approach would have allowed all parties to explain to the commissioner the challenges encountered by different faculties and how they address them in an attempt to mitigate the limited space available within the hospital premises.

Moreover, the university finds the use in the commissioner’s official report of words such as “absurd” and other denigrates to describe the university as belittling of the Alma Mater; it robustly rejects these descriptors and questions the benefit or wisdom of placing into the public domain such terms.

MARIO CASSAR – deputy director, marketing, communications & alumni office, University of Malta, Tal-Qroqq

Obvious comparison

In the letter ‘Healing, simpler tree’ (July 16), the writer discusses two trees on the island, one “a very big one with large and long branches, enticing fruit, which happens to be mostly poisonous, and another one, a humble and somewhat unattractive, whose fruit is life-giving and medicinal.”

The obvious comparison is between these two local trees and the two trees in the Garden of Eden story where Adam and Eve disobey the Genesis 1:28 commandment – the first commandment – to “be fruitful and multiply [in the Garden]” when they become one flesh incorrectly (Genesis 2:24) by eating from the wrong tree in the allegorical Garden’s centre (Genesis 2:9).

ROBERT HAGEDORN – California, USA