The beautiful and unifying game

As I was watching the Euro cup games lately, I decided to support Germany too in honour of my late father, who supported the German national team, since his childhood.

My father was a very big fan of German football and enjoyed watching the games that were being played during World Cup and Euro Cup championships. I supported both Malta and Poland for years in European qualification and tournaments. However, I wanted to honour my father as well and put on the German kit too.

Germany’s defender Joshua Kimmich shoots but fails to score during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Switzerland and Germany. Photo: Javier Soriano/AFP

Indeed, when it comes to club football, I support Bayern Munich. It was not easy to see how Bayer Leverkusen bypassed Bayern Munich in the domestic league but, perhaps, there is time for a change in German club football. This for sure strengthens the German national team.

Germany qualified quite well for the last 16 round and I am quite happy with the team’s performance. For 10 years since the 2014 World Cup win and being declared world champions, Germany has performed poorly in the tournaments after.

In this tournament, there is a good progression and a reflection of the standard the German national team should be achieving.

Football is a sign of unity for the nations and people. Considering the political turmoil now and ever raging wars, this is a time to be together and be united in sport even more so.

Having been to Germany coincidentally during the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall, I was thrilled and amazed by that experience.

It is important to celebrate diversity and unity among people together and hope for world peace and stability again.

Mark Galea – Sliema

Fake digital dreams

All modern media are linked to what is commonly referred to as IT; added nowadays is potent AI.

In this age where communication is at the fingertip of, at least, all administrators and, especially, government departments, I cannot understand why I have to receive by mail a request to fill a tax form from inland revenue, not for myself but on behalf of a close relative living in Australia when such can be reached easily with an e-mail, via Messenger, WhatsApp etc.

The best in Europe! A fake dream or an illusion.

Anthony Mercieca – Qawra