‘Civil servants must be firm when decisions are not in national interest’

President Myriam Spiteri Debono praises civil servants at public service awards

I was victimised by the then Nationalist government after I stood firm that the ex-speaker should pay what was due (stamp duty on his boat).

For more than three months I was not allowed to do overtime apart from being “framed” and the then director didn’t want me back but the police commissioner at that time insisted that it wasn’t me who sent the anonymous letter indicating that the director was doing things he shouldn’t. – Mario Attard

Madam President is right in that public servants provide a ‘continuance of leadership’ and are the custodians of good governance. It was exactly to undermine this that Joseph Muscat’s first act in government was to illegally sack practically the whole top echelon of the public service and replaced them with his lackeys, most of them incompetent and pliable to his every whim. This continues to this day. – Carmel George Camilleri

And Robert Abela laid the blame on the civil servants for a Labour setback during the last elections. A free meal and an award should settle the problem. – Carmel J. Vella

Whispering sweet nothings, it is… Some flattering of any sort might do the trick, after the PM’s damnable barrage of accusations against them for losing his popularity! – R. Zammit

Nice words. Perhaps she has forgotten that the contracts of most grades above that of a director are renewed every three years. – Joseph Micallef

She also seems to have forgotten that civil servants fall under ministry portfolios. – Christopher Richard

Knowing the modus operandi of this corrupt government, and the way that they victimise anyone who opposes or disagrees with them, civil servants need a solid legal backing to be able to conduct their duties without fear or favour.

Is this the case or will they be left to fight back on their own? – PC Dingli

There’s not even one government department that is functioning well. Please try to mention one. – S. Borg

The government doesn’t have the guts or will to stop the rampant nepotism and cliques in government entities and corporations. – Joe Bonanno

Very wise advice which happens to apply to her excellency in the first place. – Richard Curmi

The president should have addressed the ministers. If a high civil servant stands up to the minister’s whim on solid justified grounds, when an opportunity arises he is removed from office. The money may not be of concern but the reputation is. – Charles Schembri

Perhaps the president would do better, to address directly the political executive - the prime minister, his cabinet ministers and their appointed ‘persons of trust’ - for choosing paths which are not in the national interest. The Malta government-Vitals-Steward collusion in the mega fraudulent ‘real deal’, as determined by the law courts, comes to mind. Il-ħuta minn rasha tinten! – Joe Morana