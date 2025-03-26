Evident incompetence

Malta’s roads have become a national disgrace.

Under Labour’s governance, traffic congestion has reached unprecedented levels, roadworks are endless and construction has turned the country into an unliveable, dust-filled nightmare.

Rather than addressing these issues with proper planning and enforcement, the government continues to feed the problem, prioritising reckless expansion over the well-being of its own citizens.

The so-called “investment” in road infrastructure has been nothing more than a costly failure. Millions of euros have been spent on projects that take years to complete, only for the roads to be dug up again soon after. Entire areas are left in a permanent state of disrepair while the government pats itself on the back for projects that are either unfinished, poorly executed or already crumbling.

Labour’s obsession with construction has transformed Malta into an open-air construction site where traffic management is an afterthought and road users are forced to suffer daily.

Adding to the chaos is the flood of white Y-plate cabs that dominate the roads at all hours. The government’s failure to regulate the industry has allowed an uncontrolled surge of taxis, making traffic even worse and creating an environment where reckless driving is the norm. These cabs often stop unpredictably, block lanes and contribute to a general sense of lawlessness.

Meanwhile, enforcement is non-existent: speeding, tailgating and dangerous driving are ignored, leaving law-abiding motorists and pedestrians at risk.

Labour’s failure to plan and manage Malta’s roads has made daily life unbearable.

It is clear that the government has no interest in creating a functional transport system.

Instead, it prioritises short-term profits, hands out lucrative contracts to developers and turns a blind eye to the suffering of the Maltese people.

How much longer must we endure this incompetence?

Ryan Galea – Msida