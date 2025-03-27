Bank digital services

The statement that “60% of bank clients use digital services” (March 18) is a bit like asserting that whatever percentage of local motorists are stuck in traffic they have precious little choice. Moreover, the bald statistic could be unpacked to differentiate between, say, ATM use (whether as it is convenient or essential as physical branches close) and other transactions.

It would be interesting to have the above statistic juxtaposed with customer satisfaction surveys.

Is ATM use wanted or a forced ‘option’? File photo: Times of Malta

The queues of people (not only the aged) outside banks waiting to deal with human bank staff are there to be seen. As is plentiful anecdotal evidence, both here as well as overseas, ‘pushback’ movements spearheaded by older but savvy and well-heeled customers.

The flipside of what is sold to us as convenience is an increasing minefield of electronic hoops and new security risks emerging all the time, always dropped in hapless customers’ laps.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Realistic solutions for our traffic problems

I woke up this morning expecting to read about the latest scam or corruption. But, no! Today, the government tells us about a new scheme to reduce the number of cars on the road. Will give anyone €25,000 to give up their car for five years. Hey, I don’t drive. And I pay taxes. That’s who will be paying for this loony toon episode. Of course, the government says that it is part of a programme to reduce the number of passenger vehicles in Malta.

Prime Minister, you have been building roads and flyovers for years to accomplish the very same thing. It didn’t work then and I don’t think it will work now. The only thing the government knows is to give away money to potential voters.

I know government has been told this before but can we agree that it will read this.

1. Eliminate petrol subsidy. If it costs too much money to drive two blocks to get your pastizzi, tough love.

2. Actually complete real bike and pedestrian lanes so that people are not afraid to walk or peddle.

3. Parking on only one side of the street, thereby creating dedicated lanes for buses.

4. If people insist on parking on streets, in commercial areas, then instal parking meters.

5. Odd/even days for driving.

6. All government employees to take Malta Transit.

You get the hint, Mr PM?

Think outside the box, not with the box over your head.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar