We now find ourselves on the frontier of AI, a technology that is not merely another step in this process – it is the next great inflection point, a force that builds upon digital transformation rather than simply continuing it. Companies that still see digital evolution as an exercise in optimisation will soon realise they have been overtaken.

AI is not an extension of digital transformation – it is the moment where digital transformation evolves into intelligence-driven business models. The real question is not whether AI will reshape the business landscape but whether companies are prepared to lead – or risk being left behind.

Digital transformation has helped businesses digitise workflows, automate processes and enhance customer experience.

But AI is introducing something fundamentally different: adaptability. Instead of merely executing predefined tasks, AI systems are now capable of making decisions, refining strategies and learning from their environments.

This shift is not just about efficiency – it’s about agency, even autonomy. Companies that still think of digital transformation as simply moving from paper to screen are missing the bigger picture.

AI is a rapidly evolving capability that organisations must integrate at their core.

Traditional enterprise platforms have already streamlined workflows, yet, AI presents a new reality: systems that operate beyond predefined processes and adapt to evolving conditions. Instead of rigidly following programmed logic, AI can interpret context, make decisions based on objectives and collaborate dynamically with human employees.

The businesses that understand this will be the ones to shape the next era of industry.

The implications are enormous. Imagine a legal system where AI streamlines legal analysis, speeds up documentation and research and assists in lower-stakes legal arbitration. The ability to process vast amounts of legal data and precedent instantly could mean faster resolutions, reducing case backlogs and making legal services more accessible. Similarly, AI-assisted contract review could flag potential legal risks, ensuring compliance and reducing costly errors.

Or consider real-time financial auditing – AI could analyse every financial trans­action instantly, flagging discrepancies and enforcing compliance without the delays and overheads of traditional auditing processes.

While yearly audits will remain essential, AI can introduce an additional layer of financial transparency, detecting and addressing irregularities as they arise.

This shift could also lead to better risk management, as AI-driven insights would provide predictive analytics on potential financial issues before they escalate.

Then there is the medical sector. AI-driven diagnostic systems could revolutionise healthcare by assisting doctors in real time, processing millions of data points instantly to identify conditions faster and more accurately. Rather than replacing doctors, AI would enhance their capabilities, ensuring better patient outcomes with fewer inefficiencies.

AI-powered predictive models could also help anticipate disease outbreaks, personalise treatments based on genetic markers and automate administrative tasks, freeing up medical professionals to focus on patient care.

The impact already extends far beyond these examples. AI is transforming logistics and supply chain management, with predictive analytics optimising delivery routes in real time. In creative industries, AI-powered tools are reshaping how we generate and refine content, assisting with everything from graphic design to writing – augmenting human creativity rather than replacing it.

But beyond its industry applications, AI will fundamentally reshape how we live and work. It will enhance productivity in ways we are only beginning to grasp – whether by using AI to troubleshoot problems at home, learn new skills, or even assist in raising a newborn.

At the same time, it will transform the labour market. Some jobs will disappear, new ones will emerge, and societies will need to make difficult decisions about the extent to which AI should replace human labour.

In some cases, AI will be the key to sustaining economies with declining birth rates; in others, it could drive unprecedented inequality.

Much of this will depend on how well businesses and policymakers understand and embrace AI. Some will fall behind. Others will surge ahead. This is the time to decide which group you want to be in.

Benji Borg

Benji Borg is CEO of creative tech agency 9H.