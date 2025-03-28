Promising future

Nearly everyone living in an EU society forms part of a community that is, at least to some degree, international in terms of residents.

People arriving from abroad can include useful workers, some with talent and experience, and even highly qualified persons, such as medical doctors and academics. These are advantages to the Malta culture.

Everyone forms part of a community. File photo: Times of Malta

Less so is the lack of sufficient housing at the most economic level, required when persons first arrive. Newcomers may require education in terms of the new language they face and, perhaps, also medical services.

However, such connections, even with developing nations, can lead to new trading opportunities and improvements in travelling to and from Malta.

The way the population grew through new inflows led to the USA’s rapid and successful creation, just to mention an example.

Malta too can develop in a positive way thanks to its many friendly international relations, events and good management.

Christopher John Linskill – Ħamrun

PN shuts its own mouth

When the government decided to move a motion in parliament to censure Karol Aquilina’s disgusting and hysterical attack on Malta’s highest institution and to express solidarity with parliamentary speaker Anġlu Farrugia, the opposition found itself between a rock and a hard place.

Once Bernard Grech and the ‘de facto’ PN leader, Aquilina, knew quite well that a number of PN MPs had expressed solidarity with the speaker, both in writing and also by phone calls, the opposition was not in a position to take part and vote in the debate on the government motion.

This was because a number of opposition MPs, such as Alex Borg, David Agius (deputy speaker), Carm Mifsud Bonnici, Mario de Marco, and, possibly, others, would not be able to vote against the motion, as this will confirm the great schism that still exists within the PN. So, when parliament met on March 17 to debate the motion, Grech rose to read a declaration.

Without denying any point raised in the motion, the PN’s declaration said the motion was a “fascist” attack, to shut up the opposition, as a result of which the opposition was not going to take part in the debate and walked out of parliament.

Therefore, it was the PN opposition itself which was shutting its own mouth.

Which proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the PN opposition can only talk but is scared of walking the talk.

When those same PN MPs who had publicly expressed solidarity with Farrugia then walked out of parliament, obeying Aquilina’s orders, they undermined their own credibility as trustworthy politicians.

Is this the “honesty, humility and respect” the new PN general secretary, Charles Bonello said he wants to see among the PN deputies, in order for the party to win an election?

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar