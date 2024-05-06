Use of gauze swabs

The Association of Surgeons of Malta would like to comment on the recent article on a court ruling regarding a gauze dressing.

The case and the court ruling are complex but, unfortunately, the title of the article, ‘Surgical gauze left in woman’s abdomen during operation’, gives the wrong impression that a gauze swab was left inside the patient’s abdomen by the surgeon. This might cause alarm to patients undergoing surgery.

The court ruling, and even the article, clarify that the swab in question is not one that is used during operations.

We want to clarify that gauze swabs are used during surgery just like surgical instruments to perform the operation. We want to reassure readers that instruments and swabs are counted by two persons both before and after every operation. The operation is only finalised when the instrument and swab counts are certified to be correct.

There are other safety measures, for example, swabs are provided in groups of five to facilitate counting, swabs used during operations have an X-ray detectable feature and everyone involved in an operation keeps a close eye on what is being used.

While, all around the world, there are rare incidences of retained swabs, at operation all measures are taken so that these occurrences are extremely rare.

GORDON CARUANA DINGLI – president, Association of Surgeons of Malta, Birkirkara

The Valletta transformation

Valletta has become a tourist trap of coffee bars and loud music. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Yet again I must agree with the points John Vassallo made on Malta tourism (‘Tourist hotspots have had enough. Have we?’, April 29).

Despite having made my living from promoting tourism destinations throughout the world, I now fear, like Vassallo, that it’s all gone too far.

Valletta, from being a graceful ‘Renaissance City’ a few years ago, is now, as he says, no more than a tourist trap of coffee bars and loud music, with the city’s magnificent architectural gems hidden behind loudspeakers and restaurant menus.

Of course, people have to make a living out of tourism but there is a limit.

By the way, can anyone recommend a quiet place in Valetta for a drink with friends minus loud music where you can actually hear yourself talk? So far, I’ve only discovered the haven of The Club Bar, at The Phoenicia Hotel.

Any others?

JAMES DUNN – Cospicua