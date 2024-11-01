Despicable turncoats

What I find repulsive and despicable is the contemptible act of those who switch parties.

I am referring mostly to those frontliners who devotedly formed part of the ranks and followed the orders of a political party in their objectives. These turncoats − because that is what they are called − deserve the noun ‘quisling’. (Vidkun Quisling was a Norwegian who collaborated with the Nazis of Norway occupation. His name has become a noun synonymous with treachery in political jargon.)

It is commendable for a politician to differ, make contentious arguments to express his views on various issues and make his voice heard, but that is as far as one should venture.

In my opinion, if there is a persistence of disagreement and if one does not feel comfortable to continue toeing his party’s line, the only alternative is to lay off and call it a day, and not do the deplorable act on the spur of the moment of crossing the floor.

Most of these people, who have gained the notorious name of renegades, were very vociferous in their endeavour against the opposing party.

When the Labour Party came to power, one shrewd decision made was that of offering a velvet glove to anyone by giving favour and personal gains as paybacks for and in exchange of one’s silence or switch rank.

Going down memory lane, one can easily recall who they are and how they have been given executive or other high-ranking positions for being no longer seen or heard of in the political arena.

These turncoats are also known as hooligans. Incidentally, the word ‘hooligans’ has its origin in the English parliament in the years 1910-1914, when a group of Tory MPs, known as Hooligans or Hughligans, after their leader, Hugh Cecil, created mischief for their own party leaders.

Yes, these hooligans − and there are quite a few beneficiaries of this nature to this present day in our country, who crossed over just for their personal gain − seem to think that their deeds are forgotten. They are mistaken since the only thought that comes to mind when their image appears anywhere is ‘there goes that quisling, that traitor’.

Francesco Simon Mercieca – Fgura

Gozo deserves better

The road leading into Victoria. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The case for Gozo’s autonomy was made very clear in an article by Noel Formosa (October 28). I believe that the sentiments he expressed are held by the majority of Gozitans and those who, like myself, adopted Gozo as my home.

As the next election draws near, all those of similar belief should start working on substantive suggestions to be passed on to the Nationalist Party as it starts its consultation about the contents of its electoral manifesto. The Labour Party cannot be trusted to treat Gozo as it should.

Case in point, when all the arrangements were already made by the Circolo Gozitano and the Regional Council to celebrate Gozo Day on October 28, the government had set the same day as budget day. Oblivious even of an annual date that has been kept for a number of years now.

Gozo deserves better. As Formosa concluded: “Autonomy is not a privilege – it is what Gozo and its people rightfully deserve.”

Salvu Felice Pace, councillor – Għasri