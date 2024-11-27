From the online comments

New Airbnb rules would affect 75% of licensed holiday homes

Malta has 6,000 licensed holiday homes

The government is there to govern and not to protect forms of commercial enterprise that benefit the single to the detriment of the rest! How AirBnB actually functions is a total disconnect to what builds and maintains community well-being. The repeated rapid passage of random strangers in and out of the intimate living fabric of others is intrusive and destructive. It has a destabilising effect on the sense of security and belonging essential for peace of mind and the ability to weather life’s ups and downs. To claim otherwise is sheer hypocrisy.

Every single individual who today is earning income thanks to a “buy to let” investment which somehow tramples the basic right to peaceful living is not a clever individual but one without a sense of shame. But, then, today, a sense of shame is a very scarce commodity. – Anthide Agius Muscat

Be honest, everybody loves new rules that don’t impact their pocketbook. And new rules sound great right up to the point where enforcement is required, which is usually where government (i.e. people and resources) come up short. Sound familiar? Might want to keep the goals attainable by addressing unlicensed listings and creating a workable scheme to handle specific problems before undermining an important source of income for many locals, people you call neighbours and maybe even friends. – Brian Kelley

6,000 Airbnb properties? Then start the hunt. I think Gozo alone would cover that number. This is long overdue. It is what is destroying our country. – Christopher Moffitt

They stopped Airbnb lets in many major cities, why not here? Malta is small, residents’ needs should come before greed and money. – A. Calleja

If they’re not bothered to go after the unlicensed Airbnbs, in what fantasy world are they going to be bothered to go after anyone renting short lets against their neighbours’ wishes, should these rules come into force? If they’re really serious about cutting down Airbnbs, the first place to start is to draw the line on issuing new licences and go pay a visit to those who are renting without one. – M. Tanti

6,000 licensed? How many are unlicensed? Are those unlicensed paying their dues in taxes after this government gave them a hefty decrease in the percentage they should pay? How about having a site where the honest taxpayer can check if his next door neighbour is licensed or not? Are both parties accomplices to this mafia too? – Mario Attard