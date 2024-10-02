Small act of kindness

I wish to thank Ray Bondin for his powerful words in his letter ‘Beyond the smile’ (September 26) and for challenging us to be better, more attentive and more present in each other’s lives.

The poignant reflections highlight the irony of Karl Gouder’s public persona ‒ his kindness and his constant and infectious smile contrasted with the hidden struggles he may have faced. The author reminds us that individuals often carry unseen burdens and emphasises the need for deeper connections within our communities.

Karl Gouder’s story speaks volumes about the isolation that afflicts so many in our society.

Karl was not only a politician but also a dedicated community servant, known for his warmth and empathy. He actively participated in various charitable activities, including volunteering to help the sick, demonstrating a deep commitment to public service beyond politics. His leadership style was marked by collaboration and a focus on unity rather than division, making him a respected figure across party lines.

Beyond Karl’s warm exterior, there was a deeper story that went unnoticed. His smile may have masked his pain. His story speaks volumes about the loneliness and isolation that afflict so many in our society in an age of connectivity. It is a call to action to create a world where every individual feels seen, heard, valued and supported.

In honouring Karl’s memory we must embrace the principles and values he lived by, such as unity, integrity, service to others and a commitment to democratic ideals.

In remembering him, we must not only celebrate his legacy but also acknowledge the silent struggles many endure, advocating for compassion and understanding in a world that often prioritises appearances over authenticity and financial success over genuine human connection.

Let us commit to building a society that values human connection, empathy and genuine care for one another.

Let us strive to be the change we wish to see, one small act of kindness and compassion at a time.

Alfred Fabri – Attard

False prophets

Just when everybody was thinking that the question of abortion was dead and buried, out comes the news that a pro-choice rally is being held in Valletta.

May I remind these people that the intentional expulsion of a foetus that cannot live outside the uterus is a serious sin of murder since the foetus is a human being? May I also ask by what criterion violence committed by the knife or medication is life promoting or preserving?

St Mother Teresa had hard words on the matter and they are not to be taken lightly: the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself, etc.

No, thank you!

John Azzopardi – Żabbar