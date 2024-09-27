From our online comments

God bless the nuns, their dedication into taking care of other people’s children is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. – Ian Borg

After all the muck and dirt we see day by day on the news and on our streets, this is such a breath of fresh air to see people helping other people, especially the young and helpless. These people are worth contributing to. They are people who give not only to the needy. They offer hope to people like myself who had all but given up on human charity and mercy. – Paul Azzopardi

Fondazzjoni Sebħ is one of the greatest pillars of our country. Their dedication and hard work is done around the clock/365 days a year without much fanfare. – Pat Azzopardi

Ruth on her wedding day with Sister Denise – one of the nuns who raised her. Photo: Fondazzjoni Sebħ

I had known Sister Denise before she become a nun. She was always one who thought about others more than herself. May God bless her in her life’s mission. – Paul Cordina

The nuns who dedicate all their lives to helping the needy, both young and old, deserve all our help and support. It is worth remembering that these are not the only nuns doing this wonderful act of love. The Ursuline Sisters also come to mind. The love and dedication they give to the little children in their care is something so beautiful to see. God bless all those who give so much to those who really need it. – Charles Bajada

It was a hard life for Ruth and Tiffany. With their smiles the nuns seem to be saying: “We loved you and brought you up as we thought best, be careful what you chose in your freedom.” – Carmel Pulè

What a lovely story and journey. Blessed the Church people who really act as to the Church’s doctrine. – Ruben Mifsud

What a lovely story. This shows that there are nuns who follow the footsteps of Christ and work in silence dedicating their lives for other people’s well-being. – Teddie Attard

What uplifting human stories. One thing that stands out is the work done by the religious over the years in looking after the vulnerable people. It is only now, with the drop in vocations, we are realising the value of their unpaid work. We now have to pay for services which the religious gave for free. – Steve Fenech

“Children’s services for 2023 cost €1.8 million – or €45,000 per child.” But, nowadays, very few workers earn €45,000 annually. Most newly graduated youths are lucky to earn €22,000 annually in their first jobs.

The children in the four children’s homes are hosted in home-like apartment settings – with each child having their own bedroom. Siblings are kept together when possible.

But is it healthy for every child to have his/her own bedroom? Very few families who have more than one child give each child its own bedroom. At most, they will have one bedroom for the daughters and another for the sons. – Marianna Galea Xuereb