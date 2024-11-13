The theme for the 50th anniversary celebrations for Malta's Republic Day is 'L-Istorja, Int' (History, You), the Culture Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said in a press conference that the highlight of the celebration will be an audiovisual spectacle titled ‘L-Istorja, Aħna’ that will be held on December 13,14 and 15 at St George's Square in Valletta.

Part of the production will involve a projection on the facade of the President's Palace.

Bonnici said that the theme was chosen to remind us that we as people continue to be part of the achievements that Malta has realized through becoming a Republic.

"While these activities will be an ideal occasion to celebrate this important anniversary, they are also an invitation for every Maltese and Gozitan to work together, hand in hand, to participate in the next chapter of our country’s history," he said.

An educational campaign is set to be launched in the coming days that highlights memorable moments in Malta's history since becoming a republic as well as what people's aspirations for the country's future are.

Free tickets for the events happening on December 13, 14, and 15 in Valletta can be obtained from showshappening.com.