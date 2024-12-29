The curtain rose on Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto on Boxing Day, not only kick-starting the performance run of MADC’s annual panto tradition for another year, but marking the first pantomime to be performed at the newly refurbished Salesian Theatre in Sliema.

Written by and starring veteran panto dame Alan Montanaro, the English-language production opened to a full house, delighting the audience with a classic Christmas story told with a panto twist.

Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto stars Stephen Oliver as Charles Dickens’s ultimate festive miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Montanaro and a lively and talented ensemble cast including Edward Caruana Galizia, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud, Joe Depasquale, Noel Zarb, Vanessa Attard, Franco Sciberras and Mandy Randon, among many others.

Alan Montanaro as the Dame

Under the direction of Steve Casaletto and a top creative team that also includes musical director Ryan Abela, set designer Claudio Apap, costume designer Nicole Cuschieri and choreographer Martina Galea, the cast bring to life a vibrant Victorian London full of ghosts and oddball characters.

Together, they take Scrooge − and audiences until January 5 − on a whirlwind adventure through space, time and a thrilling world full of laughter, music and dancing, to discover the true spirit of Christmas.

Very few tickets remain for the show, which has already added two extra performances (December 29 and January 5) to meet the high demand.

Franco Sciberras as Mach A Villain with chorus

Bookings can be made at www.madc.com.mt. Children under the age of three will not be permitted inside the theatre.

The production is supported by Dee Spas Wellness, Welbee’s Supermarket, Elia Caterers, 89.7 Bay and Bay Easy.