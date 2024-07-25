Let's be honest. These days the majority of our gaming and sports entertainment comes through our phones. In fact, you're probably reading this article right now on our phone. So let's see what's going on this summer in the Premier League.

The summer transfer window is usually an exciting time in football, and 2024 does not seem to be any different. With every club looking to improve their teams in preparation for the coming season, some big-money transfers and several potential signings have been making headlines.

This article presents an update on confirmed transfers, ongoing negotiations, and those players to watch as this transfer window progresses.

Chelsea's active window of transfers

Chelsea has been the busiest this summer. One of the most persistent potential moves involves Conor Gallagher. Interest in this midfielder was voiced by several Premier League clubs, among them Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Of course, Chelsea put a price tag of over £50 million, comparing it to Mason Mount's transfer to Manchester United last year​.

Alongside Gallagher, Chelsea has set sights on Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez. Kerkez is currently playing for Hungary at Euro 2024 and has made some convincing plays that make him a credible signing. However, the high demands of Bournemouth could complicate the transfer​.

Manchester United's strategic moves

Manchester United has also started making strategic moves. The club is close to finalizing its first massive signing this summer, with regular updates coming from top insiders like Fabrizio Romano. Interest from United in Milos Kerkez pits them directly against Chelsea, which adds one more layer of intrigue to this transfer saga.

Noteworthy transfers across the Premier League

The transfers, however, do not only involve Chelsea and Manchester United. Other Premier League clubs have been busy too:

Bournemouth: The Cherries have confirmed the signing of Luis Sinisterra from Leeds United and another recruit, Enes Unal, from Getafe. These moves will improve their attacking options remarkably.

Brentford: For Brentford, signing Igor Thiago from Club Brugge for £30 million has been the highlight of their transfers and probably the most essential signing in this period. With this move, Brentford has shown a clear intention of competing strongly in the upcoming season.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Brighton has signed Ibrahim Osman from Nordsjaelland in a deal worth £16 million to improve its midfield strengths.

Newcastle United: Newcastle has signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea for £28 million and Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth on a free transfer to strengthen their backline.

Potential big money moves

With the transfer window far gone, speculations on big-money moves are coming in thick. One notable player whose future is being closely monitored is Julian Alvarez of Manchester City. Alvarez, who seeks more playing time, attracted interest from clubs such as PSG and Atletico Madrid. However, Manchester City is adamant about not loaning him out and will only sanction a permanent transfer for a significant fee​.

Impact on team strategies

Chelsea's overhaul

Chelsea is quite aggressive this transfer period, suggesting a major revamp of the team. With new management at the top, the club plans to rebuild and reinvent itself in the coming season. With the current signings and underway negotiations, it is clear that Chelsea is trying to balance its squad with fresh-blood signings.

Manchester United's defensive reinforcements

A move for Manchester United to secure a left-back would only hammer down their intentions to get more defence options. However, it is part of their big picture where they plan to have a stronger backline, an area prioritized under manager Erik Ten Hag.

Brighton and Brentford's ambitions

The signings by Brighton and Brentford vividly spell out ambitions to confirm their places in the English Premier League. Brighton signed Osman to add depth into midfield as Brentford did with Igor Thiago. These moves show their desire to compete with top teams in the league.

Key players to watch

Alexander Isak

As one of the players with the best performances in the Premier League games, Arsenal and Manchester have been eyeing him. And although the rumors of a move are quite loud, Isak maintains that he wants to remain at Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes

His release clause in the contract with Newcastle is in its last week of validity, which means he could be moving soon. Although Eddie Howe wants to retain him, having links with major clubs in the league could see him transfer this summer.

Luiz Diaz

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are in the market for a new left-winger and rumor has it that Luiz could be the ideal fit. The player is valued at €70m and might leave Anfield for either of the teams.

Conclusion

The 2024 summer transfer window has had some of the most interesting moves in the world of football. Big guns like Chelsea and Manchester United are working around their key targets, while some are making calculated signings. All these efforts are aimed at giving fans a treat this season.

As negotiations take their due course, with new talents coming into the Premier League, fans will continue to keep an eye on things that add drama and excitement to the world's most loved football league. Keep checking for updates as the transfer window unfolds and follow your favorite clubs to see them navigate the complexities that the summer market has in store. Every blockbuster signing or strategic acquisition matters and will help determine the fate of the Premier League 2024-25 teams.

