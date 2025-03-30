The Public Consultation on the Reshaping Our Mobility initiative launched by the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works has proven to be a huge success.

With 879 proposals, the submissions to the consultation echoed a collective sentiment that, to improve our infrastructure, the issue must be approached with the aim of recrafting it with results that generate longevity and incentivise stability.

We have evaluated the proposals and the supporting data, and we are now gradually introducing short-to-medium proposals of the scheme over a long period of time.

The reason for this? Before moving on to the next project, we need to ensure that what we started is finished and implemented in the most effective manner possible.

The first highlight of the initiative is the Surrender your Licence Scheme. Put simply, if you agree to give up your licence for five years, you will receive a total of €25,000 over a period of five years.

But what is the practical justification for this?

We recognise that a driving licence can be an essential thing to have, but it also comes with financial costs. By giving up your car for a five-year period, you will be financially incentivised and able to use the incentive for alternative means of transport.

Another initiative is the Be the Change 17+ Scheme. This scheme provides that if you are 17 and want to start driving a small scooter, you absolutely can, on condition that you renounce your vehicle licence until you are 21.

As a result, a cash grant of €6,000 spread over four years will be given.

By having this option, university students will be incentivised to opt for other modes of transport that beat the morning traffic and given a financial incentive.

But if you still opt for a car, parking might be more efficient if you opt for carpooling as a student. In collaboration with the University of Malta, we are increasing designated carpooling spaces which can be easily booked.

Our public transport has improved drastically. However, this does not mean that progress stops where some results are seen. To continue improving accessibility to key routes and ensuring that our buses reach every corner of the country, we will be introducing new bus routes through Ħal Farruġ and Bulebel, just to name a few, benefitting workers and commuters alike.

Employers who promote transportation services for employees will benefit from a tax rebate - Chris Bonett

Fundamentally, the initiative recognises that time is also a precious currency. Not only is time a key factor in the implementation of the initiatives, but it is also the driving factor behind some of the initiatives’ proposals. After all, the Reshaping Our Mobility initiative aims to alleviate road traffic, not overburden it.

This can be exemplified by the introduction of public cleaning, landscaping and waste collection during off-peak hours. By utilising off-peak hours during the week for the provision of these services, we are recognising that time can be used in our favour to complete essential services and help co-create a system that benefits the community.

These initiatives do not stop at improving our overall infrastructure and public sector efficiency. Rather, it recognises the benefit of private sector voluntary initiatives and, at its core, recognises that these initiatives should be commended. Employers who promote transportation services for their employees will be able to benefit from a tax rebate.

To reflect this, the Employee Transport Deduction Act will be amended to reduce the eligibility criteria from eight passengers to four passengers, giving employers a degree of flexibility and, by having this reflected in our laws, employees will have certainty and clarity.

These initiatives are just the beginning of what is yet to come from the Reshaping Our Mobility scheme. Time and gradual change cannot be prevented; rather, they can be used as tools in our favour to complete projects that lead to favourable outcomes for every part of our infrastructure – and that is exactly what we are determined to achieve.

Chris Bonett

Chris Bonett is Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.