This November, Chief Logistics Officer, Gunther Micallef Decesare and his team are turning 45,000 square metres of the MMH shipyard into a sophisticated, fully functional venue set to host one of the iGaming world’s premier gatherings. With a workforce of nearly 2,000 workers and a strict three-week timeline, Gunther is orchestrating every detail to ensure that SiGMA Europe 2024 leaves an indelible mark on Malta and its growing reputation as a global iGaming hub. Rami Gabriel interviews him.

Q: Gunther, can you share the scale and timeline of this build-up for SiGMA Europe at the MMH site?

Certainly. This year, we’re transforming 45,000 square metres of MMH’s active shipyard into a high-end venue for SiGMA Europe 2024. It’s a massive endeavour, and we’re completing it within three weeks. Typically, a project of this scale would take more time, but we’ve structured the work to ensure every phase builds seamlessly on the last.

SiGMA Chief Logistics Officer, Gunther Micallef Decesare

The first phase is focused on constructing the large and complex stands, laying the groundwork so the individual booths can come together smoothly. Right now, we have about 1,000 workers on-site. During the second phase, we’ll bring in an additional wave, reaching a workforce of nearly 2,000 workers from around the world. It’s a synchronised effort, and each step requires precision.

Q: What unique logistical challenges does working in an operational shipyard like MMH present?

MMH is not your typical venue. It’s an active shipyard with its own harbour and regulatory frameworks. This means we’re not just dealing with event logistics but also aligning with the shipyard’s operational rules. Every detail—from equipment to worker schedules—has to adhere to these standards to ensure that we maintain both safety and efficiency.

Setting up in an operational shipyard requires a great deal of coordination. Each phase needs to be carefully timed, particularly since we’re working on both indoor and outdoor spaces totaling 45,000 square metres. It’s a unique environment, and transforming it into a conference venue is part of what makes this project so compelling.

Q: How does SiGMA Europe’s presence at MMH impact Malta’s economy?

SiGMA Europe is more than an event; it’s a significant economic driver for Malta. Our presence fills hotels and restaurants, boosts local transport services, and creates a lively atmosphere in what would typically be a quieter month. Essentially, SiGMA brings an extra month of revenue to Malta’s hospitality industry.This year alone, the event is projected to inject an impressive €100 million into Malta’s tourism economy, benefiting not only the hospitality sector but also local businesses across the board.

We’re proud to say, “We’re not just a Maltese pipe dream. SiGMA is a global iGaming company, rooted in Malta.” Hosting an event of this scale amplifies our commitment to the local economy and solidifies our role as a catalyst for economic growth in the region. The ripple effect of SiGMA Europe extends well beyond the event itself, creating long-term partnerships and reinforcing Malta’s status as a premier destination for international business. It’s a powerful reminder of Malta’s growing role on the world stage, as we continue to foster connections that have a lasting impact.

Q: With thousands of delegates expected, how do you ensure the venue meets their needs?

For a high-end event like SiGMA Europe, we need to address every detail meticulously. Delegates expect reliable access to basics—electricity, Wi-Fi, restrooms, seating and lounges. Since we’re building everything from scratch, we plan these essentials carefully to ensure a seamless experience for our attendees.There’s absolutely nothing in place when we begin, so we’re responsible for creating a fully functional venue. But that’s also what makes it so rewarding. The goal is to craft an environment where our guests feel both comfortable and impressed by the scale of the setup.

Q: What aspect of the project excites you the most?

For me, the real satisfaction lies in the build-up itself. It’s like constructing a house that you know you won’t live in—but the accomplishment of seeing it completed and fully functional is deeply fulfilling. Watching 45,000 square metres take shape over just three weeks is remarkable. When you stand back and see the finished space, knowing the amount of coordination, effort, and skill that went into it, there’s a unique sense of pride. My role as Chief Logistics Officer allows me to bring this vision to life, ensuring that SiGMA Europe offers an experience that will resonate with everyone who attends.

With precision, dedication, and an eye for detail, Gunther Micallef Decesare and his team are crafting more than just a venue—they are building an experience. As SiGMA Europe 2024 unfolds at the MMH site, it will stand as a testament to the skill, coordination, and vision that brought it to life. This monumental event not only enhances Malta’s role on the global iGaming stage but also strengthens SiGMA’s enduring legacy of excellence.