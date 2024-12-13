A group of friars, a poet and a journalist were among the 20 people or groups to receive honours on the 50th anniversary of Malta becoming a Republic.

Nine people were appointed to the National Order of Merit during the Republic Day award ceremony on Friday.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono awarded the recipients of Malta's highest honour at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Valletta.

Ten others - nine people and one academic organisation - were granted the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.

The honours are announced and presented each year on Republic Day to people who “distinguish themselves in different fields of endeavour”. Recipients can be appointed to one of four grades of the National Order of Merit, the republic’s highest form of recognition.

This year, two people were made Officers of the order and seven were appointed Members. There were no recipients of the Order's two highest ranks, Companion of Honour and Companion. Similarly, there were no citations for the Xirka Gieħ ir-Repubblika or Midalja ghal Qlubija, two other civilian honours. Instead, there were 10 awards for the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika - the most permitted in any given year.

Appointments are made following proposals by the Nominations Committee set up in accordance with the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika Act, and on the advice of the Prime Minister to the President.

Republic Day honours list 2024

Officer of the National Order of Merit

Dr Joseph F Grima

Joseph A Grima is made an Officer of the National Order of Merit. Photo: DOI/Clifton Fenech

A distinguished historian who spent his career deeply involved in education.

Born in 1945, Grima was educated at the University of Malta and published multiple academic articles shedding light on the history of Qormi, Order of St John, Holy Week in Malta and Maltese naval history, among others. He has published 15 books.

Grima taught history at secondary and post-secondary level, lectured at the University of Malta and was a school principal. He retired in 2006.

Dr Joseph Zarb Adami

Joseph Zarb Adami is made an Officer of the National Order of Merit. Photo: DOI/Clifton Fenech

A medical consultant who played a pivotal role in improving care standards at Mater Dei Hospital.

Zarb Adami has been a specialist in anaesthesia for over 40 years, leading that department at St Luke's and Mater Dei Hospitals for 13 of them.

He served as clinical director of Mater Dei and helped implement clinical guidelines to enhance patient care there. He was also instrumental in setting up the Intensive Treatment Unit at St Luke's and later Mater Dei and was the first clinician supporting the transplant surgery programme.

Zarb Adami has also contributed to drafting public health policies and is involved in training and mentoring upcoming doctors.

Member of the National Order of Merit

Ms Simone Attard

Simone Attard receives her medal from the president. Photo: DOI/Clifton Fenech

A fertility expert who has helped IVF treatment progress in Malta.

Attard is a leading figure in assisted reproduction and infertility counselling who also leads the Embryo Protection Authority as CEO.

Under her watch, Malta's IVF success rates have surpassed European averages. and applications for the treatment have reached record highs.

She has played a major role in shaping Maltese IVF policies, particularly the Embryo Protection Act.

Dr Narcy Calamatta

Narcy Calamatta is honoured by the president. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A beloved actor and playwright who helped Malta's film sector develop in its infancy. Calamatta moved to London to work in British television in the 1960s and returned to Malta in 1971, becoming a leading actor, director and designer in theatre.

In 1977 he introduced the single-camera filming technique for Wenzu u Rożi, a much-loved TV series of the time. He led Malta Film Studios as its managing director for five years. In that time, he negotiated the building of the world's largest underwater filming tank and the construction of Popeye Village as a film set and eventually tourist attraction.

He founded the ZARARTI Malta Cultural Association and spent the past 10 years performing at homes for the elderly. He has published four books of plays.

Prof. Daniel Massa

Daniel Massa is honoured by the president. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A celebrated poet and literary scholar who has published in both Maltese and English.

Massa began his career in 1958 as part of the Moviment tal-Malti and later joined the Moviment Qawmien Letterarju to promote Maltese literature. His poetry was notable for its postcolonial themes and socio-political commentary.

In 1978 he convened the first conference of the Association for Commonwealth Literature and Language Studies in Malta. In 1988 he became the first Maltese person to head the Department of English at the University of Malta. He eventually also led the Faculty of Arts as its Dean.

In 2023 he was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Book Festival.

Mr Clarence Pace

Clarence Pace is given his honour. Photo: DOI/Clifton Grima

An expert dental surgeon who pioneered specialised treatments in Malta.

Pace, born in 1976, graduated from the University of Malta and received training in Oral and Maxillofacial surgery within various UK hospitals.

A recipient of the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, he worked as a Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon in the UK before returning to Malta in 2015.

He became the first Maxillofacial surgeon appointed within the Maltese public health system and pioneered the setting up of the first Maxillofacial Unit at Mater Dei Hospital, treating patients for head and neck traumas, oncology and facial deformities.

He serves as a Director General for Health Care Services within the Health Ministry, lectures at the University of Malta and serves as Malta's non-resident ambassador to Croatia.

Prof. Paul Pace

Paul Pace honoured by the president. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A leading figure in Malta's education for sustainable development (ESD) movement.

Pace, who lectures as a professor at the University of Malta, served as chairperson of Malta's national strategy for ESD and vice-chair of the Church's environment commission.

He helped introduce the EkoSkola programme into local schools together with Nature Trust in 2022 and also coordinated Malta's involvement in the GLOBE (Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment) programme, a global initiative supported by NASA and the U.S. Department of State that promotes STEM education.

Prof. Charles Scerri

Charles Scerri is awarded his medal. Photo:DOI/Clifton Grima

A neuroscientist and advocate for dementia care. Scerri obtained his doctorate at the University of Dundee and returned to Malta in 2004.

He co-founded the Malta Dementia Society and played a major role in raising awareness about the condition and care for dementia patients.

He chaired Malta's National Dementia Strategy Group, authored the first national dementia strategy and has contributed to many international organisations focused on the conditions.

Scerri lecturers in neuropharmacology and dementia studies at the University of Malta and has published extensively. He sits on the scientific advisory board of the EU Joint Programme in Neurodegenerative Disease Research and previously served as Vice-Chair of Alzheimer Europe.

Commander Allen K. Harker (honorary membership)

Commander Harker is made an honorary member of the National Order of Merit. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A retired US Coast Guard officer helping to modernise Malta's maritime efforts.

Harker's first connection with Malta began in 2001 when he oversaw construction of various Armed Forces of Malta patrol boats in Louisiana.

He then continued to support the AFM with technical expertise, system testing and maintenance of its vessels in the ensuing years.

When the AFM needed to procure a new offshore patrol vessel in 2015, Harker's guidance and expertise proved vital.

Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika

Mr Reno Bugeja

Reno Bugeja receives his medal. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A journalist and broadcaster with a career spanning four decades.

Bugeja joined national broadcaster TVM in 1976 and covered multiple key stories and events. He went on to present current affairs show Dissett, which became known for its interviews and analysis of political events in Malta.

Bugeja led TVM as its editor and head of news until his retirement. He was appointed the first chair of the Literacy Development Board in 2022.

Mr Joseph Farrugia

Joseph Farrugia is honoured by the president. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A leading industrial relations figure, teacher and artist. Farrugia, born in 1959, is best known for his leadership of the Malta Employers Association, having served as its director general between 2001 and 2024.

He represented the MEA in multiple local and international fora, and represented employers on the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development, as well as on the Employment Relations Board.

Farrugia played a key role in major negotiations such as the 2008 shipyard workers agreement and 2017 minimum wage agreement.

He served as MCAST president between 2010 and 2013, sits on the board of JobsPlus, lectures at the University of Malta and holds exhibitions as a visual artist.

Fr Stephen Borg, Fr Joseph Formosa and Fr Mario Sant

Fr Stephen Borg, Fr Joseph Formosa and Fr Mario Sant. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

UK-based friars who support Maltese seeking medical care in the UK. Borg, Formosa and Sant are members of the Maltese Province of the Franciscan Conventuls in the UK.

They help patients through their most difficult times and serve as a connection with their families back home. Many Maltese patients and their relatives received their help to overcome cultural challenges. Their work reflects the Franciscan mission of serving others with love and humility.

Archbishop Emeritus George Anthony Frendo

Archbishop Frendo. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A priest and academic who strengthened the Church in post-Cold War Albania.

Frendo, born in 1946, joined the Dominican Order in 1962 and was ordained in 1969.

He taught at the Dominican College of St Thomas Aquinas in Malta and served as Guardamangia parish priest before becoming Provincial of the Maltese Dominical Order.

Frendo helped draft complementary laws following the introduction of the new Code of Canon Laws.

In 2006 he was made Auxiliary Bishop of Tiranë-Durrës in Albania and 10 years later was made archbishop. The archdiocese saw significant improvements under his leadership and he pioneered interfaith dialogue.

Frendo also worked with refugees from Kosovo in 1999 and the victims of an earthquake that struck his archdiocese in 2019.

He has authored several books.

Mr Karl Gouder (posthumous)

Karl Gouder's parents receive the award on his behalf. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A former mayor and MP respected for his bridge-building abilities. Gouder, who was born in 1979 and died earlier this year, served as St Julian's mayor between 2015 and 2016 and MP for various years between 2010 and 2022.

He also held various positions within the Nationalist Party, including leadership of its media arm.

Known for his willingness to foster dialogue, his calm and gentle demeanour made him a respected figure in Maltese politics.

Ms Doris Micallef

Doris Micallef receives her medal. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A renowned visual artist who has made waves abroad. Micallef, born in 1938, has spent over 50 years capturing Malta's landscapes and streetscapes.

She has held seven solo exhibitions and her works have been showcased in exhibitions in Australia, the USA, Italy, Egypt and England. In 2000, she received an award from the Centre of European Studies in Milan, acknowledging her contributions to the art world.

In 2012 she published a book of 136 colour illustrations of her artwork, dedicated to her son who died in 2009. The book was critically acclaimed and awarded the National Book Prize.

Jake Vella (posthumous)

Jake Vella's parents receive the award on his behalf. Photo: DOI/Clifton Fenech

An activist-athlete whose story inspired hundreds. Vella, who died earlier this year aged 15, battled a rare condition known as ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation).

The condition impacted his ability to control his weight, but despite that he became a leading advocate for physical activity and animal welfare. He organised multiple fundraising events and inspired many to follow in his footsteps.

Mr Lorenzo Vella (posthumous)

Lorenzo Vella's family receive the award on his behalf. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A diplomat and foreign policy expert respected across political divides.

Vella, who died earlier this year, served as Malta's deputy permanent representative to the EU, permanent representative to the Council of Europe and the Head of the European Commission representation in Malta.

His work focused on promoting European values and Malta's unique contribution to Europe and he was a prominent advocate of Council of Europe initiatives to support Ukraine's right to self-determination and Kosovo's application for EU membership.

The Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies

Professor Stephen Calleya receives the honour behalf of the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A tertiary-level educational institution training generations of diplomats.

The Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC) was established in 1990 as a collaboration between Malta and Switzerland and has gained a reputation for its education in diplomacy, international studies and conflict resolution.

It has trained hundreds of students to work in various fields, from diplomacy for their home countries to international organisations and the media.

For the past 17 years, MEDAC has also organised courses bringing together early-career diplomats from North African, Middle Eastern and European countries.

Prof. Jane Somerville (honorary)

A pioneering British cardiologist who improved local treatment for heart disease.

Somerville, who was unable to attend the award ceremony, is a cardiologist who has made major contributions to the field of congenital heart disease.

In 1975, her ground-breaking work led to the first cardiac ward for adolescents with congenital heart disease at the National Heart Hospital in London.

In 2005, she started assisting Maltese doctors caring for adults with the condition and helped set up a dedicated grown-up congenital heart clinic (GUCH) at St Luke's and Mater Dei Hospitals.