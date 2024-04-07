Calling all agriculture and fisheries enthusiasts, in addition to local food industry lovers! Get ready to be enthralled by the second edition of The Malta AgriFair, which is set to unite the very best of Malta’s finest food, agricultural, fisheries, and aquaculture sectors from April 12-14, 2024. This event is not simply just a fair; it’s an engaging celebration of the vibrant tapestry of Maltese agriculture and a platform for all stakeholders to come together, innovate, and forge new collaborations.

With the resounding acquired success of the inaugural edition in 2022, which drew over 35,000 eager visitors and showcased more than 50 proud exhibitors, The Malta AgriFair 2024 is gearing up to surpass all expectations. Hosted by the esteemed Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights (MAFA) at the prestigious Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC), this year’s fair promises a comprehensive and immersive experience for attendees of all backgrounds.

Over the course of the last six months, the Events and Promotion Unit, together with the Maintenance Section of the Ministry, has invested significant time and energy into guaranteeing the success of The Malta AgriFair 2024. A cohesive team of Public Service employees has diligently strategized, implemented a multitude of procedures, and wholeheartedly engaged in the organisation of this event. Upon arrival at the venue, guests will be greeted with a meticulously planned and expertly executed setup, which was envisioned and brought to life by a passionate team of individuals who are unwavering in their commitment to achieving excellence.

Discover the essence of Maltese agriculture

At The Malta AgriFair 2024 one can witness first-hand the resilience and ingenuity of Maltese farmers who have turned challenges into opportunities. From the lasting and resilient apiculture, the lush scenic fields of horticulture to the encaptivating animal husbandry, Maltese agriculture is a story of persistence, innovation, and sustainability. Discover the secrets behind the success of crops such as, strawberries, tomatoes and potatoes, in addition to olive and citrus trees, and indulge in the exquisite flavours of traditional Maltese delicacies such as ġbejniet (cheeselets), mazzit and other local produce.

Dive into the world of sustainable fisheries

But that’s not all! Dive into the world of sustainable fishing and aquaculture at The Malta AgriFair 2024, where Malta’s rich marine bounty also takes centre stage. Explore the latest advancements in fishing practices, aquaculture technologies, and processing, and learn from industry experts about conservation efforts, responsible fishing techniques, and the economic importance of this sector.

Witness the thrills of livestock competitions

Step right into the vibrant arena where the thrill of livestock show competitions awaits! Picture this: the grand and majestic Cattle Show unfolds in all its glory on Saturday, April 13, starting at 5pm. Then, as the sun rises on Sunday, April 14, prepare for the spirited Goat and Sheep contest from 10am onwards. This is an unforgettable spectacle that captivates both the audience and the exhibitors themselves. Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in this national agricultural extravaganza.

A hub of collaboration and innovation

More than just a showcase of products and technologies, The Malta AgriFair 2024 is a hub of collaboration and innovation. Join us in fostering partnerships, networking with industry leaders, and exploring investment opportunities that will drive growth and sustainability in Malta’s agricultural, fisheries, and food sectors. Engage in panel discussions, workshops, and educational sessions that tackle pressing issues such as climate change, resource management, and market dynamics, and gain valuable insights into the future of these vital industries.

Join the culinary delights of the Malta Kulinarja 2024

We are pleased to be hosting the Malta Kulinarja 2024, a gastronomic extravaganza presented by the Malta Chef’s Society at The Malta AgriFair 2024. Get ready for a culinary adventure at Malta Kulinarja 2024! From the ‘Chef of the Year’ challenge to the ‘Local Pork Dish’ competition, both amateurs and pros can shine. Delight in Malta’s flavours with the ‘Traditional Maltese Menu’ contest or add a twist at the ‘Street Food Challenge.’ The ‘Mediterranean Fish Challenge’ calls for sea-inspired dishes.

Don’t miss this landmark event that celebrates the best that Malta’s admirable agriculture, fisheries, and aquaculture sectors have to offer. Whether you’re a farmer, a fisherman, a foodie, or simply curious onlooker, The Malta AgriFair 2024 offers something for everyone and its aim is to chart a course towards a more prosperous and resilient future for Malta’s agricultural and fisheries industries. Come join us at The Malta AgriFair 2024!