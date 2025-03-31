Malta kicked off Freedom Day celebrations on Monday with a ceremony at the Freedom Monument in Vittoriosa.

This year, the island marks 46 years since the closure of the British military base in Malta.

The monument represents the lowering of the Union Jack for the last time and the hoisting of the Maltese flag. Photo: Jonathan Borg

At around 9.30am, the Armed Forces' band left Cospicua's Pjazza Pawlino Vassallo and marched through Triq Dom Mintoff towards Vittoriosa's Triq San Lawrenz.

There, President Myriam Spiteri Debono inspected a guard of honour before walking up to the monument to lay flowers.

Myriam Spiteri Debono inspected a guard of honour in Vittoriosa. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Flowers were also laid by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Speaker and PN MP David Agius, who represented the Opposition at the event.

The monument represents the lowering of the Union Jack for the last time by a British sailor and its replacement by a Maltese flag hoisted by a worker.

The band played the freedom anthem during the laying of the wreaths and brought the ceremony to a close with the national anthem.

Robert Abela and David Agius accompanied Myriam Spiteri Debono on Monday morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg

Freedom Day events continue with the traditional regatta on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Armed Forces band will hold a parade in St George's Square, Valletta, led by Major Jonathan Borg.