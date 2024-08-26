The Malta Dementia Society is marking its 20th anniversary with two events in September.

An international conference titled ‘Dementia in Malta: Current and future perspectives’ will be held on September 6 at the Hilton Hotel in St Julian’s, with the participation of the health ministry and the departments of nursing and gerontology at the University of Malta.

The event is the first to be organised locally in Malta, with the main aim being to educate and raise further awareness of dementia to health and social care professionals and researchers working in the dementia field, as well as the public.

Several international and local speakers, who are leaders in the dementia field, will be presenting their views on how dementia is affecting Maltese and European societies.

Attendees will also be able to take part in several workshops and practical demonstrations, showcasing activities designed to improve the quality of life of individuals with dementia.

The Malta Dementia Society is also hosting a gala dinner on September 7 at the Hilton Merkanti. The aim is to celebrate and recognise people’s efforts in creating awareness about dementia, while raising funds that will enable the society to help and support those living with dementia in Malta.

The al fresco dinner includes a five-course buffet menu, drinks, including half a bottle of wine per person, live music by the band Skarlet, dancing and an awards presentation.

For more information and to book tickets to both events, click here.

Local businesses can also help make a difference in three ways: by placing an advert in the event programmes to be distributed to guests at both events; by booking and sponsoring a table of up to 10 people at the gala dinner; and by providing items for their auction and raffle.

For more information, e-mail info@maltadementiasociety.org.mt or call Anne Cuschieri on 9945 1625.