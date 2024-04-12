Malta is set to host a ministerial meeting for the World Health Organisation next November.

The meeting is set to be themed around health workforce planning and was announced during the Tenth High-level Meeting of the Small Countries Initiative in Cyprus.

In his address at the meeting, Maltese Health Minister Joe Etienne Abela spoke about the prevention and treatment of cancer, with an emphasis on obtaining more public awareness of the disease.

More must be done to encourage people to get cancer screenings so that health problems can be identified at the earliest stage possible.

Abela said that Maltese health authorities are currently studying the relationship between biogenetics and AI in order to develop more personalised cancer treatment.

The minister also spoke about the difficulties many countries are still facing in obtaining medicines and these continue to remain constant as language problems and geopolitical tensions continue to place pressure on the situation.

Abela said that he looked forward to November’s meeting when Malta together with the WHO will be playing host to several countries for a ministerial meeting.