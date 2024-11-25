In education, location matters – even when that education is conducted entirely remotely. Students from across the globe are increasingly considering online options when planning their further and higher education.

Within this new scenario, Malta has emerged as an attractive centre for online educational institutions. This is largely thanks to the rigorous accreditation standards but also due to its grasp of the English language, its strategic global position and its early adopter mentality to embracing change in the way further education is accessed.

As a former minister of education of Italy, I saw the early days of this change taking root in Europe – a time when this disruption was still forming. Today, as rector of the Open Institute of Technology, an entirely online institution licensed in Malta, I can confidently say that I am actively involved in this revolution.

So why has Malta, such a small island nation, become an attractive destination for online education? And what could this mean for the future of the country’s educational landscape?

To unpack that, we must understand why accreditation matters in online education. In digital education, trust is key.

For students considering an entirely online degree, accreditation is the cornerstone of credibility and quality. The jurisdiction that grants this accreditation plays a vital role in ensuring that educational standards are met.

I believe that Malta, through its Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA), has established itself as a global player in this domain.

The rigorous accreditation process ensures that institutions operating within Malta’s legal framework meet stringent academic and operational standards, even if the learning takes place online.

For international students, the appeal of enrolling in a Malta-accredited institution is twofold: students can be anywhere in the world but they know that their degrees hold weight and are built upon a foundation of academic rigour that is internationally respected.

The answer to Malta’s appeal lies in its unique combination of regulatory strength and flexibility. With the MFHEA we have found a regulator that believes in building a strong educational landscape and embraces innovation.

This is not all that common in the education sector. It is clear Malta’s regulatory framework is designed to accommodate new learning models, from hybrid set-ups to entirely online institutions like OPIT.

Furthermore, Malta’s strategic position in the Mediterranean adds to its attractiveness. It allows educational institutions to tap into a diverse international student base, while still adhering to European Union education standards.

Enrolling in a Malta-based institution can offer a European-standard education without the need to physically relocate.

Online education could represent a significant economic niche for Malta.

As more students globally seek flexible and remote learning options, institutions based in Malta are well-positioned to attract this growing demand.

The influx of international students brings economic benefits, not only through tuition fees but also through broader contributions.

This growing sector could also complement Malta’s existing industries, such as tech, finance and gaming, by producing a workforce skilled in disruptive technologies and other in-demand areas.

Graduates from online institutions like OPIT are trained to be at the cutting edge of innovation and many will go on to work in Malta’s burgeoning tech sectors.

The rise of online institutions doesn’t just benefit students and the economy – it also has the potential to enrich Malta’s educational landscape.

Traditional educational institutions can learn from the innovative approaches taken by online providers.

For instance, the use of advanced technologies, such as AI-driven learning platforms, and the flexibility of remote education could inspire broader pedagogical changes across the board.

Malta’s early investment in digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks has laid the foundation for its role as a global hub for online education.

Back in the early 2010s, Malta began implementing forward-thinking policies to facilitate digital innovation, including in the education sector.

Looking to the future as more students seek flexible, accessible education options, Malta is poised to win.

Francesco Profumo is former minister of education of Italy. He is currently rector of the Open Institute of Technology.