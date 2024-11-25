The Malta Institute of Accountants has welcomed 200 new members who recently completed their qualifications with ACCA and the University of Malta with a graduation ceremony hosted at the Hilton.

Welcoming the new members, MIA CEO Maria Cauchi Delia said that the Institute offers a unified voice of the profession, where audit and accountancy professionals’ contributions, insights and experiences help shape policy and bring meaningful change, even on a national level.

“Together, we are not just upholding standards but actively enhancing the profession’s value and attractiveness. I encourage you all to be advocates for our field—sharing your stories, engaging with our network, and contributing to the growth and resilience of our community”, she added.

MIA president Mark Bugeja called on new members to safeguard trust in organisations by upholding the principles of transparency, accuracy, and accountability in financial reporting.

Ceremony also recognised top-performing students

“Through adherence to regulatory standards and ethical decision-making, accountants provide reliable insights that stakeholders – such as investors, regulators, and the public—depend on. By identifying risks, promoting compliance, and encouraging ethical practices, accountants act as stewards of trust, helping to sustain both the integrity and reputation of the organisations you serve”, he explained.

The Institute celebrated its new members during a ceremony that also recognised top-performing students. Honourees included Leon Fenech (ACCA Top Affiliate, September 2023), Kleaven Cassar (March 2024), Kurt Pace Debono (June 2024), and Francesca Sant (Best University of Malta Accountancy Student). Prof Emanuel Said, Dean of FEMA, and Caitriona Allis, ACCA Europe Head, attended the event.

In her address, Allis praised the members’ dedication and highlighted the diverse opportunities in the accountancy profession.

Professor Said outlined five key qualities for accountants: adaptability, ethical standards, collaboration, insight, and a forward-thinking approach. He emphasized the societal impact of the profession and the importance of integrity.

The event also honoured Fabian Cardona with the Kevin Mahoney Award for exceptional voluntary work. Nominated by colleagues, Cardona was celebrated for his empathy, resilience, and leadership, even in the face of personal challenges.