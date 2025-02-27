Since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the US has largely been the unchallenged global power, both militarily and economically.

The US positioned itself as the ‘global policeman’ or, depending on the perspective, the ‘big bully’.

Its military capabilities, economic dominance and political will enabled it to shape the global order and drive the era of globalisation.

However, in recent weeks, particularly under Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, we’ve seen a noticeable retreat from this hegemonic role as the US has significantly reduced its willingness to engage in multilateral agreements, trade deals and international institutions.

This transactional approach to geopolitics along with the prioritisation of national interests over global leadership has made it clear that the US is no longer willing to bear the cost of maintaining world order.

As the US recedes, it has created conditions for others to increase their influence.

The hard men and the decline of global institutions Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and even Trump himself embody a leadership style that can be described as that of ‘hard men’.

These ‘hard men’ are showing little concern for the global institutions that governed international relations since the end of World War II, such as the United Nations. Their actions challenge the relevance of collective security organisations and the international norms that have been the foundation of global diplomacy.

Trump’s world view, for example, is heavily focused on territorial concerns. He views the US as a territorial power, and his foreign policies are rooted in securing borders, resources and trade routes.

Similarly, Putin has demonstrated an aggressive desire to assert Russia’s authority, especially in regions such as Ukraine and the former Soviet republics in pursuit of Russia’s sovereignty and regional dominance.

The EU and the rise of hard power

Recent developments, such as the peace talks between Russia and the US in Saudi Arabia, where Ukraine and the EU were notably excluded, have served as a wake-up call for Europe. This exclusion highlights how hard power geopolitics are reshaping the outcomes of major global conflicts, with significant implications for European security.

Europe’s reliance on the US for military protection has long been considered a cornerstone of its security strategy but this arrangement now seems increasingly untenable. With the US stepping back, European nations must take full responsibility for their own defence and security.

The challenge for Malta’s neutrality

For Malta, this shift in global geopolitics poses a unique challenge. As an EU member with a longstanding commitment to neutrality, Malta faces the uncomfortable reality that its security strategy, which was historically based on collective security, multilateral cooperation and adherence to international norms, may no longer be enough.

The rise of transactional global politics, where agreements are based more on power dynamics than shared values, challenges the very premise of Malta’s neutrality. In an increasingly militarised world order dominated by hard power, the principle of neutrality risks becoming less relevant if it is not adapted to the new geopolitical landscape.

Historically, very few neutral nations have successfully maintained their position of neutrality while also having it respected by the warring factions in global or regional conflicts. In the present context, Malta’s neutrality, while still supported by local political consensus, must be redefined in light of evolving global security architecture.

Adapting Malta’s security strategy

It is time for a serious national discussion about how the country’s defence and security policies can be adapted to meet the challenges posed by a rapidly shifting world order. It is only through open and honest review that Malta can redefine its neutrality in a way that ensures it remains meaningful in the face of emerging global challenges.

We need to rethink our defence and security posture, ensuring that our neutrality is not only respected but also effective in securing our future in a more dangerous and unpredictable world. The challenge before Malta is clear. How can we maintain our neutrality and safeguard our security while navigating a world increasingly shaped by military strength, sovereignty disputes and territorial ambitions?

Colonel David Attard is a former deputy commander of the Armed Forces of Malta and a graduate of the Joint Services, Command & Staff College, UK.