Malta has officially opened a Consulate-General in Dubai, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Friday.

The Consulate-General will complement the Maltese Embassy in Abu Dhabi and is intended to further strengthen political, economic, and cultural engagement with the United Arab Emirates and support the growing Maltese community in the region.

It will be led by Consul General Patricia Borg Cooper and is the seventh Maltese consulate general in operation, following others in Casablanca, Istanbul, Melbourne, Shanghai, Sydney and Toronto.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg inaugurated the Consulate-General on Thursday evening, soon after he co-chaired the inaugural session of the Malta-UAE Joint Commission.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Ambassador of Malta to the United Arab Emirates Maria Camilleri Calleja, Consul General Borg Cooper and other officials of the two Maltese representations in this country, also participated in the inauguration.

Ian Borg described the opening as a “significant milestone in Malta’s journey to strengthen its global footprint” and deepen its ties with the UAE.

“Our presence here continues to be a tangible reflection of Malta’s commitment to international engagement and our desire to contribute positively to the global dialogue for peace, prosperity and cooperation,” he said, adding that Malta wanted to intensify collaboration with the UAE in sectors such as innovation, education, sustainability, health, digital transformation and tourism.

“Through collaboration and mutual respect, Malta and the UAE will continue to achieve great things together. Let this consulate be a beacon of partnership — not only for state actors and institutions — but for citizens, entrepreneurs, artists, academics and future generations,” Borg said.