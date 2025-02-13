Insurers on Thursday called for "continuous enforcement" after the police issued 750 speeding fines in six weeks.

"Malta’s roads are not race tracks, and the 750 speeding fines issued by police in just six weeks highlight a reckless disregard for traffic laws and public safety and demonstrate the need for continuous vigilance," the Insurance Association Malta said in a statement.

Welcoming the police’s ongoing efforts to curb speeding, the association referred to the four tragic road fatalities recorded so far this year, saying the link between excessive speed and serious accidents could not be ignored.

Late on Monday, Christ Gatt, 24, of Mtarfa, died on the spot after his BMW crashed into a concrete pillar at the mouth of the Kirkop tunnels, having apparently clipped a centre strip and careened across the road. Sources confirmed he was taking part in an illegal car race.

Gatt was the fourth person to die on Malta's roads this year.

Italian motorcyclist Danilo De Dominicis was killed on January 23 after crashing into the wall of the Tal-Qroqq tunnels.

A 24-year-old pedestrian, Gauri Kumari Baral, died six days after she was hit by a pickup truck on January 6.

Malta's first crash victim of the year was Alejandro Brincat, 25, from Mtarfa, who was killed when his car smashed into a tree on the Mdina road in Attard, also on January 6.

On Thursday the insurers' association expressed hope that ongoing enforcement would help "restore calm and reduce abuse on our roads".

However, while speeding remained a serious concern, it was not the only dangerous behaviour on Maltese roads.

"Distraction - particularly the use of mobile phones while driving - is equally prevalent and poses a significant risk,” it added.

“Road safety enforcement must be ongoing and not seasonal if it is to be truly effective. Consistent enforcement will reinforce the message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated.

“Road safety is not just about issuing fines or penalty points - it’s about fostering a culture of respect. Our roads are not race tracks, and every driver has a responsibility to ensure they are driving safely, for themselves and others,” the association added.