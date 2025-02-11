A motorist who died late on Monday was taking part in an illegal car race, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Chris Gatt, 24 of Mtarfa, died on the spot after his BMW crashed into a concrete pillar at the mouth of the Kirkop tunnels, having apparently clipped a centre strip and careened across the road.

"Thank god there was nobody on the other lane as the consequences would have been far worse," a source close to the investigation told Times of Malta.

A passenger in the car was injured and hospitalised.

The other cars taking part in the race drove on without stopping, the sources said.

The Civil Protection Department was alerted to the accident and its rescuers pulled both men out of the wrecked vehicle.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and the police are investigating.