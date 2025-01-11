A 24-year-old woman who was hit by a pick-up truck on January 6 has died, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, who was a Nepalese national, passed away at Mater Dei Hospital, where she was being treated.

She was critically injured on Triq Hompesch when a 20-year-old driver behind the wheel of a Toyota Hilux hit her and another woman at around 8pm.

The other woman, who is also Nepalese and aged 34, was grievously injured in the incident.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the incident. The police are also investigating it.