Fully electric vehicles on Malta's roads declined in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter, but there were more hybrid vehicles, official data issued on Tuesday shows.

The National Statistics Office said that the end of June 2024, 257,483 motor vehicles or 58.5 per cent of the total had petrol-powered engines. Diesel-powered motor vehicles reached 156,347 or 35.5 per cent of the total.

Electric and plug-in hybrid motor vehicles accounted for 3.4 per cent of the entire stock, with a total of 14,924 motor vehicles.

When compared to the previous quarter, increases of 22.2 per cent, 8.0 per cent and 5.8 per cent were registered in plug-in hybrid (diesel-electric), mild hybrid (diesel-electric) and mild hybrid (petrol-electric) motor vehicles respectively. Electric vehicles decreased by 14.2 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

There has been a decline in fully electric vehicles on the roads. NSO data.

The NSO said that at the end of June 2024, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 440,163. Out of this total, 74.4 per cent were passenger cars, 14.3 per cent were commercial and agricultural motor vehicles and 10.7 per cent were motorcycles/E-bikes/PA-bikes, E-kick scooters, quadricycles and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent.

The stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of eight per day.

Newly licensed motor vehicles

Newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road during the period under review amounted to 5,726. The majority, 3,836 or 67.0 per cent, were passenger cars, followed by motorcycles/E-bikes/PA-bikes with 1,076 or 18.8 per cent. Newly licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 3,383 or 59.1 per cent of the total, whereas newly licensed second-hand vehicles totalled 2,343 or 40.9 per cent. An average of 63 motor vehicles per day were newly licensed during the quarter.

Motor vehicles under restriction

During the second quarter of 2024, 9,111 motor vehicles were taken off the road due to restrictions. They included 28.7 per cent which were garaged, and 23.0 per cent were resold. Motor vehicles that had their restriction ending during the quarter under review totalled 4,462.