The number of tourists who visited Malta in the first two months of the year increased by 18.3% when compared to the same months in 2024, setting a new record for the island, the Malta Tourism Authority announced.

According to the National Statistics Office, which published data on the number of tourists who arrived in Malta in February on Monday, said 404,463 tourists arrived in the first two months of 2025.

Total tourist expenditure for the period January-February 2025 was estimated at €289.4 million (an increase of 28.8 percent) and total guest nights reached nearly 2.4 million (increase of 16.6 percent).

Per capita expenditure increased from €657 in 2024 to €715 in 2025.

“Official statistics released by the National Statistics Office reveal record-breaking figures, highlighting Malta’s growing appeal as a premier travel destination,” an MTA statement published on Tuesday read.

The statement was published on the same day the government announced its plans to raise the number of tourist arrivals by almost a million to 4.5 million in a decade. The plans are part of the government’s new economic strategy for the country called Malta Vision 2050.

The NSO figures show that an estimated 210,305 tourists arrived in Malta in February, setting a new monthly record and marking a 24.2 percent increase (approximately 41,000 more tourists) over the same period last year.

British, Polish, and Italian residents made up 46.8 per cent of tourists.

Looking at the figures of January, there were a total of 194,157 people who visited Malta in January 2025, an increase of 12.6 per cent when compared to the same month in 2024.

MTA said “strategic air connectivity developments” played a significant role to the outstanding results, and how the island is connected to seven airports in Poland, all offering significantly more capacity compared to the same period last year.

“Additionally, the introduction of Aer Lingus operating flights from Dublin, Ireland during the winter season has further strengthened Malta’s reach in key source markets,” the statement read.

The statement also included comments by Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Ian Borg who said:

"These exceptional results are a testament to Malta's enduring appeal and the effectiveness of our national tourism strategy," he said.

"Our record-breaking growth in early 2025 reflects targeted investment in connectivity, diversified marketing, and a commitment to quality. We are not simply aiming for more tourists – we are building a sustainable, year-round tourism economy that benefits our communities and showcases the very best of what Malta has to offer."

Dr. Charles Mangion, Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority, commented:

“These results are a clear reflection of the Malta Tourism Authority’s strategic investments in air connectivity, market diversification, and year-round destination promotion. Our ongoing collaboration with airline partners, travel trade, and stakeholders is ensuring that Malta remains top-of-mind for travellers. The record-breaking performance in the first two months of the year and sustained growth in early 2025 reaffirm the resilience and attractiveness of our tourism product.”