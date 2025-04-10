The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) has unveiled its exciting schedule of Summer Courses. The courses will begin this July, and the MSA is inviting the public to apply. This year’s programme introduces three brand-new courses: Drawing and Lino Printing, Oil Painting and Theory, and My First Story Book. Each is designed to inspire creativity, build skills, and open up new artistic possibilities.

All courses will take place at the magnificent Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta, the historic seat of the MSA. Recently renovated, the 16th-century building now boasts state-of-the-art classrooms that provide a comfortable and well-equipped learning environment.

Read the full article at Times2.