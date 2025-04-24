A new UAE-Malta commission will seek to increase cooperation with the Gulf country across “key areas” of interest, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“The establishment of this Joint Commission represents more than the formalisation of a dialogue. It affirms a clear political will on both sides to consolidate bilateral cooperation through structured and strategic engagement,” Trade and Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

The Joint Commission, which met in Abu Dhabi, discussed areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, healthcare, innovation and AI, cybersecurity, climate action, tourism, education, youth, and maritime affairs.

In the meeting, Malta expressed its intention to extend bilateral cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in those sectors while opening new exchanges in other areas.

Before the ministerial-level meeting, delegates from both countries discussed a two-year roadmap for the partnership.

“Malta also firmly supports the EU’s engagement with the Gulf, especially the vibrant relationship with the United Arab Emirates. We have consistently advocated for closer EU-Gulf relations, not as a matter of convenience, but as a matter of long-term strategic coherence,” Borg said.

Borg’s opposite number said Malta is a reliable partner to the Gulf country.

“There is a lot of potential to work together in various areas of cooperation because we trust Malta as a serious partner,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Borg and Minister Al Sayegh agreed that the second session of the Joint Commission will be held in Malta.