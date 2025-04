Tomorrow evening, to celebrate the launch of a new album of original Maltese music Tfal tax-Xemx by Michael Azzopardi on streaming platforms, there is a special live performance at Spazju Kreattiv, featuring the children’s choir that brings the album to life.

Written in Maltese, and funded by Arts Council Malta, the ten songs consider the question How does our shared past shape who we become, and can we rise above it?

Read the full story at Times2.